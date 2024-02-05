That Moicano performance was terrible

People are creaming over this guy because he's funny on the mic, but if we're honest that performance was brutal. Kept diving for legs when getting rocked and then spending the round hugging.

The Money Moicano gimmick is funny but he'll never get those money fights if he keeps those performances. Those postfight interviews don't hit the same when you spent 10 minutes laying n praying
 
I'm not sure it was his plan A to get the fight to the ground that much, but when you get an easy takedown and you control your opponent for 4 minutes without getting hit by a dangerous striker, I get that you keep doing it.
 
He finished his last 5 wins before that fight. Acting as if Moicano is some Lay n Prayer you're either a casual or have the memory of a gold fish. Even in that fight he was passing the guard repeatedly and landing ground and pound. The onus is one Dober to get up.
 
IneedSometop said:
He finished his last 5 wins before that fight. Acting as if Moicano is some Lay n Prayer you're either a casual or have the memory of a gold fish. Even in that fight he was passing the guard repeatedly and landing ground and pound. The onus is one Dober to get up.
Yes that's true but that's not the point.

He started his Money moicano schtick and he's asking for money fights, and his 1st performance after that is some laying n praying. That style won't give him the type of opportunities he's angling for.

That's the point
 
I personally didn't think it was a good performance either. Still, it was on Dober to get up and do something and sometimes he settled to be on the bottom.
 
Dober's a monster and looked improved with his standup and defensive grappling. Sure he has holes but Mociano wasn't just spamming ugly double legs. He was using slick and good taledowns to get top control.

Mocaino was also hunting for a heavy Jab and big counters but Dober is a good enough striker to not run into those finding his own powerful shots in the process which forced Mocaino to wrestle more than planned.

My only knock on the fight is Mocaino showed weaker cardio but that could've just been the power of Dober making him panick more than usual.
 
TS better hope he's not a bad guy in America. Money will find you, sherbro.
 
He was on track to an easy victory but Dober was game and had some big moments in the second half of the fight.

Shit happens. Dober is a game fighter who hits like a truck and has a ton of experience. I think maybe it's more credit to him than a knock on Moicano. He did what he had to do to win, and despite some pretty heavy adversity he still won a unanimous decision. He earned a fight against a top ten opponent IMO
 
like 99% of the fights suck

they will never go back to the less is more model, but this model fucking sucks
 
I'd have been okay with it if he'd actually done something on the ground. Dude was literally putting himself from Side Control into Half Guard and then just laying there. Not trying to posture up and throw hard GNP or really improve position, just laying there and throwing the softest, most pathetic rabbit punch GNP imaginable.

There was a point where he was punching the leg area and it didn't even look like he was touching him, the shots were that soft.
 
Dana knew that fight would be whack so he went to go watch boxing.
 
Liverkick-king56 said:
Dober's a monster and looked improved with his standup and defensive grappling. Sure he has holes but Mociano wasn't just spamming ugly double legs. He was using slick and good taledowns to get top control.

Mocaino was also hunting for a heavy Jab and big counters but Dober is a good enough striker to not run into those finding his own powerful shots in the process which forced Mocaino to wrestle more than planned.

My only knock on the fight is Mocaino showed weaker cardio but that could've just been the power of Dober making him panick more than usual.
His TD's were not ugly, but his inability to improve position on the ground was
 
DjolexMTL said:
His TD's were not ugly, but his inability to improve position on the ground was
Dober has clearly made improvements and was scrambling enough to keep Mociano safe and even caused Mocaino to gas.
It wasn't the prettiest fight but i think it shows why both guys are tough fights for every LW outside of the absolute elite.
 
Preach brother.
100% sir.
DjolexMTL said:
People are creaming over this guy because he's funny on the mic, but if we're honest that performance was brutal. Kept diving for legs when getting rocked and then spending the round hugging.

The Money Moicano gimmick is funny but he'll never get those money fights if he keeps those performances. Those postfight interviews don't hit the same when you spent 10 minutes laying n praying
