That Moicano performance was terrible

DjolexMTL
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Apr 8, 2019
- Messages
- 2,278
- Reaction score
- 4,076
People are creaming over this guy because he's funny on the mic, but if we're honest that performance was brutal. Kept diving for legs when getting rocked and then spending the round hugging.
The Money Moicano gimmick is funny but he'll never get those money fights if he keeps those performances. Those postfight interviews don't hit the same when you spent 10 minutes laying n praying
The Money Moicano gimmick is funny but he'll never get those money fights if he keeps those performances. Those postfight interviews don't hit the same when you spent 10 minutes laying n praying