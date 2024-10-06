That Khalil kick to Alexs"s Ribs..

AFewDollarsMore
Wow. I almost thought he was done. Wonder if a rib got bruised from that.
I have to look at that again but it sure looked like it bothered Alex for 10 seconds and then he seemed ok . Both guys should have gone to the body more
Yeah he didnt look like he liked that shit at all I dont think it was a bait.It was interesting how Khalil didn't throw many kicks, I think it was a part of the gameplan to avoid a counter hook from Alex.
My initial impression was that he backed to the fence to bait Khalil into a counter, but it may have been really damaging for sure.
He had every reason to worry about that.He was too worried about saving energy
This was Nate Diaz vs RDA (colorized)Alex's poker face is incredible.
He just grunted off a liver kick that would've ended 95% of top contenders.
Just a little of ibuprofen and he should be ok
He had every reason to worry about that.