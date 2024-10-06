That Khalil kick to Alexs"s Ribs..

It was interesting how Khalil didn't throw many kicks, I think it was a part of the gameplan to avoid a counter hook from Alex.


My initial impression was that he backed to the fence to bait Khalil into a counter, but it may have been really damaging for sure.
 
Yea one is southpaw and the other is orthodox, so the back leg is open for body kick and headkicks

But it did look like it bothered Alex
 
A left body kick from a southpaw onto an orthodox fighter doesn't need to be precise to hit the liver. It hits so hard that the ripple from the impact pushes the ribs onto the liver, which sends a nerve impulse spasming the diaphragm and making it hard to breathe, and it's very unnatural to move when you can't breathe, which is why Alex paused for a moment.
 
Khalil should've gone nuts for a finish 3 times - the hook that dropped him, the flush headkick, and the liver body kick.

He was too worried about saving energy when his best bet was to blitz when he hurt him - not sure if it was bad strategy or fight IQ, but he could've put himself in a spot to win since he was never going to make it ti the end if the fight with all the attritional damage,
 
I think it did do some damage but not enough for a finish. Alex seemed to back up towards the fence to reset but I think he underestimated how far it was and that made it seem funky.
 
Gamer007 said:
Yeah he didnt look like he liked that shit at all I dont think it was a bait.
 
FreedomCricket said:
Alex's poker face is incredible.

He just grunted off a liver kick that would've ended 95% of top contenders.
This was Nate Diaz vs RDA (colorized)


He looked like he recovered quickly and proceeded to “get it back”.
 
HHJ said:
He had every reason to worry about that.
And where did that get him in the end?

He had a wounded animal in front of him thrice and he’s a powerful blitz fighter that wins by KO, yet he never truly went for the KO, looked like he was trying to win a technical kickboxing match instead.

I like Khalil and wish he would’ve gone nuts for a finish and if he lost so be it, instead he lost in a way where it made it seem like he never had a chance of winning because he’s not a technical outfighter that has tools to control range.
 
