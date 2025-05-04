That is why accomplished American wrestlers like Burroughs will never transition to MMA

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

K
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
32,002
Reaction score
49,902
Most of em don't react to eating strikes well. Wrestling is a very tough sport don't get me wrong but MMA toughness is different. Guys like Henry and DC are outliers.

Ben Askren had a good career but he did horrendous in UFC. That opened a lot of eyes.





Props to Bo for having the balls to transition but he'll be a cautionary tale. This is how Burroughs felt after seeing the war of Eddie and Michael. Most wrestlers feel this way they know they don't have that psycho dog in them needed in MMA and that's okay.
 
It depends on the wrestler. Are guys like Hendo and Gaethje afraid of eating strikes? Do you know how many champs in the UFC and other orgs and American wrestling backgrounds?
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Let's not forget Brock. Big dude, jacked, with a tree stump for a head. But he absolutely panicked when he got hit, and his body language completely showed it. Much like Bo's did tonight
Click to expand...
People have always said that, based on 2 fights that he had after almost losing his life with divurticulitis. But he ate more shots from Carwin (one of the hardest punchers ever) than any other fighter....and still won the fight.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Let's not forget Brock. Big dude, jacked, with a tree stump for a head. But he absolutely panicked when he got hit, and his body language completely showed it. Much like Bo's did tonight
Click to expand...
disagree with this completely. when brock got hit he panicked, he flinched and started spinning around like a top and all that. bo got hit repeatedly with serious knees up to and including liver shots and was trying to fight back. two totally different things.

you can say he needs to work on his game, doesn't know striking doesn't know muay thai etc but IMO that wasn't about toughness tonite, or lack of it.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Most of em don't react to eating strikes well. Wrestling is a very tough sport don't get me wrong but MMA toughness is different. Guys like Henry and DC are outliers.

Ben Askren had a good career but he did horrendous in UFC. That opened a lot of eyes.





Props to Bo for having the balls to transition but he'll be a cautionary tale. This is how Burroughs felt after seeing the war of Eddie and Michael. Most wrestlers feel this way they know they don't have that psycho dog in them needed in MMA and that's okay.
Click to expand...

Josh Koschek, Johny Hendricks, Matt Hughes, Sean Sherk, Dan Henderson, Chael Sonnen...etc would like a word.

Wrestling is a terrific base for MMA. Some guys hate being punched, jiu jitsu guys and wrestlers. Some guys can't deal with wrestling and quit under smothering pressure.
 
Not sure about that. Good college wrestlers get into MMA and do well all the time. The higher level guys don't as much because they keep wrestling longer and by then it's probably too late to start learning the striking and submission game. Even the guys who get into MMA from college wrestling are fighting mostly cans for a few years and their striking isn't very good for several years after turning pro.
 
VAfan said:
disagree with this completely. when brock got hit he panicked, he flinched and started spinning around like a top and all that. bo got hit repeatedly with serious knees up to and including liver shots and was trying to fight back. two totally different things.

you can say he needs to work on his game, doesn't know striking doesn't know muay thai etc but IMO that wasn't about toughness tonite, or lack of it.
Click to expand...
I'm not saying he wasn't getting hit hard or that he quit or anything.
More so that his body language started looking uncoordinated, his composure kinda fell flat on him and he looked like a deer in headlights out there

mkt said:
People have always said that, based on 2 fights that he had after almost losing his life with divurticulitis. But he ate more shots from Carwin (one of the hardest punchers ever) than any other fighter....and still won the fight.
Click to expand...
No doubt, and Brock being built like he is was probably the main reason he survived that first rd. with Carwin.

And I won't hold the Ubereem loss against him, he came back from that illness and Reem smashed him right in the body, not much he could have done.
But if you're in your 30s already, fighting the best guys in the world and haven't developed a serviceable degree of comfort with being hit/attacked, it's likely too late to meaningfully improve it by then.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
But if you're in your 30s already, fighting the best guys in the world and haven't developed a serviceable degree of comfort with being hit/attacked, it's likely too late to meaningfully improve it by then.
Click to expand...
Yeah, only certain fighters can do that. Interestingly, Couture, Cormier and Yoel were all wrestlers who started in their 30s and able to take shots. Couture had boxed in the Army many years before the UFC, so maybe that helped a bit.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AndrewGolota48
Great wrestlers whose wrestling doesn't translate to MMA?
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
Haj01
Haj01

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,869
Messages
57,251,805
Members
175,602
Latest member
rigby_11

Share this page

Back
Top