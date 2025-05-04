That is why accomplished American wrestlers like Burroughs will never transition to MMA

ExitLUPin
K
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2015
- Messages
- 32,002
- Reaction score
- 49,902
Most of em don't react to eating strikes well. Wrestling is a very tough sport don't get me wrong but MMA toughness is different. Guys like Henry and DC are outliers.
Ben Askren had a good career but he did horrendous in UFC. That opened a lot of eyes.
Props to Bo for having the balls to transition but he'll be a cautionary tale. This is how Burroughs felt after seeing the war of Eddie and Michael. Most wrestlers feel this way they know they don't have that psycho dog in them needed in MMA and that's okay.
