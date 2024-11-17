  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

That is a sus judging 30-27 that is criminal

I had Craig 28-29 but it could have also gone split to either guy but all 3 guys giving Bo Nickal 30-27 is criminal
 
2-1 Bo

Hate when two grapplers have a shitty kickboxing match.
 
Nah. Bo landed better strikes. 2-1 Bo.
 
Bo Landed the harder head shots in round 1, close round but I thought he won. I had money on Craig
 
I had it 30-27 bo. Watched with no commentary. Meh match. Bo too athletic and younger
Agreed. More activity and most significant strike in each round.
People wanna blame someone? Blame Craig for not going balls out or more aggressive to shut down the hype train.
 
I had it 30-27 bo. Watched with no commentary. Meh match. Bo too athletic and younger
Dude I don´t know what you were watching but he ate gazilions of heavy kicks and Craig has done most damage in the fight.

The most deadly things that landed in the whole fight were these heavy upper kicks landed by Craig on auto-pilot
 
IMO Anything between 29-28 Craig and 30-27 Nickal are acceptable scorecards. People need to stop this delusional nonsense that the way you scored the fight is the only acceptable score.

Nickal clearly won round 3, but rounds 1 & 2 were close.
 
IMO Anything between 29-28 Craig and 30-27 Nickal are acceptable scorecards. People need to stop this delusional nonsense that the way you scored the fight is the only acceptable score.

Nickal clearly won round 3, but rounds 1 & 2 were close.
Nickal was trying to figure out Craig the entire fight and he never did and he ate to many heavy kicks NOTHING else significiant for either guy outside of these heavy kicks for Craig
 
Dude I don´t know what you were watching but he ate gazilions of heavy kicks and Craig has done most damage in the fight.

The most deadly things that landed in the whole fight were these heavy upper kicks landed by Craig on auto-pilot
you score bad
 
What is clear about Bo Nickle is he will be more of an Aaron Pico than a Jon Jones. He will have bumps along the road because he is a flawed fighter at this stage in his career but he is young and might be championship material later in his career
 
I thought bo would go for a shot with 20 secs left in at least one round
 
