That is a sus judging 30-27 that is criminal

I had Craig 28-29 but it could have also gone split to either guy but all 3 guys giving Bo Nickal 30-27 is criminal
Agreed. More activity and most significant strike in each round.I had it 30-27 bo. Watched with no commentary. Meh match. Bo too athletic and younger
IMO Anything between 29-28 Craig and 30-27 Nickal are acceptable scorecards. People need to stop this delusional nonsense that the way you scored the fight is the only acceptable score.
Nickal clearly won round 3, but rounds 1 & 2 were close.
you score badDude I don´t know what you were watching but he ate gazilions of heavy kicks and Craig has done most damage in the fight.
The most deadly things that landed in the whole fight were these heavy upper kicks landed by Craig on auto-pilot
you score bad