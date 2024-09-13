That has to be the worst UFC Presser ever (UFC 306)

Leviticus

Leviticus

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 6, 2021
Messages
898
Reaction score
2,472
No one on the stage really speaks english apart from Dana White, random Mexican fighters trying to start beef with other fighters (that guy who took his shirt off) that Chinese guy sitting there saying nothing.



The whole Mexican theme + Sphere Theme + Riyadh Theme is a complete mess.

Would have been way better for just a big fight like Jones vs Stipe or McGregor vs Chandler and a pure UFC theme.

(only real highlight was Chiwiwi ofc)
 
They should have just had Norma come out and field questions for 40 minutes
 
Bruh, fighters starting fights during a presser is what people want to see.

It wasn't that bad. It wasn't spectacular, but there have been much more boring pressers.
 
Merab sounds like the overexcited colleague who just joined the company
The sombrero guy sounded like a teenager in his rebellion phase (fortunately for non-Spanish speakers, the translator decided to be picky on what to translate)
 
And fighters speaking Spanish is good for the Mehican market they have made this card for, and also for the larger Spanish speaking market, of course.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
UFC 303 Main Event Replacement Fights that the UFC can do
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Leonard Haid
Leonard Haid
Kowboy On Sherdog
UFC Chief Content Officer Assures the Sphere Won’t Distract Fighters
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
1K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt
T
Fights to make after UFC 303 Pereira vs Prochazka 2
Replies
8
Views
545
deanambrose
D
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Tuivasa
Replies
9
Views
818
Koala
Koala
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya
Replies
17
Views
719
Squall01
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,111
Messages
56,176,410
Members
175,095
Latest member
bigfulla

Share this page

Back
Top