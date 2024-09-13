That has to be the worst UFC Presser ever (UFC 306)

No one on the stage really speaks english apart from Dana White, random Mexican fighters trying to start beef with other fighters (that guy who took his shirt off) that Chinese guy sitting there saying nothing.







The whole Mexican theme + Sphere Theme + Riyadh Theme is a complete mess.



Would have been way better for just a big fight like Jones vs Stipe or McGregor vs Chandler and a pure UFC theme.



(only real highlight was Chiwiwi ofc)