That Dricus walkout song was lit. Does anyone know the name of the song?

It was a great entrance. If you know the name of the song please do share
Izzy really walked out to Donda
Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC 305 with that wacky Eminem Curse – and no AC/DC in Australia?!Check out all the fighter walkout songs from Saturday’s UFC 305 event in Perth.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
It's hard to say for sure because they are Australian.That music video is supposed to be cringe intentionally right? Like they know how dumb it is?
That's what I remember, is them being like AC/DC. They've got some fun songs. Jet is another solid Aussie rock band.Thanks AB !
Killer tune - has that killer AC/DC feel, like Accept's "balls to the wall", hard AF rock style.
I think so? Honestly, I didn't watch (just listened to it again). I'm familiar with the song from this game soundtrackThat music video is supposed to be cringe intentionally right? Like they know how dumb it is? Songs not bad.
If you liked the one @Ares Black posted that DDP walked out to, (maybe it was the South African anthem that got you hype?) then you'll surely to like this too @octagonation :