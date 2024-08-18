That Dricus walkout song was lit. Does anyone know the name of the song?

Thanks AB !

Killer tune - has that killer AC/DC feel, like Accept's "balls to the wall", hard AF rock style.
 
nonoob said:
Thanks AB !

Killer tune - has that killer AC/DC feel, like Accept's "balls to the wall", hard AF rock style.
That's what I remember, is them being like AC/DC. They've got some fun songs. Jet is another solid Aussie rock band.
jko1355 said:
That music video is supposed to be cringe intentionally right? Like they know how dumb it is? Songs not bad.
I think so? Honestly, I didn't watch (just listened to it again). I'm familiar with the song from this game soundtrack1723995476884.png
 
