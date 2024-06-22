  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

That’s what Pavlovich gets for trying to fight a friend

brocklovich -> roflovich
 
stronghulk said:
Volkov fought a beautiful, smart fight. Messed Sergeis face up pretty good. If it would've been a fireworks fight it would've played into Sergeis hands, brawling with a 265 lbs brawler ain't a good gameplan.
Can't fault the man for being smart about his distancing and not ego-fighting into the risk of getting clipped. But, I thought Pav would of put more pressure on him.
 
filthybliss said:
That I agree with, he should've tried harder! But the jabs where stopping him pretty good, looked hard aswell not just there to control the distance.
 
stronghulk said:
Definetely easier said then done. His cardio seemed very questionable too so that might have played a role.
 
