That’s what Pavlovich gets for trying to fight a friend

stronghulk said: Volkov fought a beautiful, smart fight. Messed Sergeis face up pretty good. If it would've been a fireworks fight it would've played into Sergeis hands, brawling with a 265 lbs brawler ain't a good gameplan. Click to expand...

Can't fault the man for being smart about his distancing and not ego-fighting into the risk of getting clipped. But, I thought Pav would of put more pressure on him.