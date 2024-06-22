That’s what Pavlovich gets for trying to fight a friend

AldoStillGoat
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2016
- Messages
- 3,628
- Reaction score
- 8,250
That comeuppance was nice to see. Volkov jabbed him into pieces. Had him looking like Brock Lesnar in a strawberry field.
Volkov fought a beautiful, smart fight. Messed Sergeis face up pretty good. If it would've been a fireworks fight it would've played into Sergeis hands, brawling with a 265 lbs brawler ain't a good gameplan.That fight was kind of ass imo...I was expecting more fireworks.
Can't fault the man for being smart about his distancing and not ego-fighting into the risk of getting clipped. But, I thought Pav would of put more pressure on him.Volkov fought a beautiful, smart fight. Messed Sergeis face up pretty good. If it would've been a fireworks fight it would've played into Sergeis hands, brawling with a 265 lbs brawler ain't a good gameplan.
Frank Mir was the one eating strawberries.That comeuppance was nice to see. Volkov jabbed him into pieces. Had him looking like Brock Lesnar in a strawberry field.
That I agree with, he should've tried harder! But the jabs where stopping him pretty good, looked hard aswell not just there to control the distance.Can't fault the man for being smart about his distancing and not ego-fighting into the risk of getting clipped. But, I thought Pav would of put more pressure on him.
Definetely easier said then done. His cardio seemed very questionable too so that might have played a role.That I agree with, he should've tried harder! But the jabs where stopping him pretty good, looked hard aswell not just there to control the distance.
It is more like Jones > Gane > Sergei.Proof Jones >>>>>> Aspinall >>>>>> Sergei