That’s probably the best put together fight night I’ve seen in a very long time

I’m one to always bitch about these fight nights with only having a mid main event and 1 other meh fight.



Last night, it was well put together from top to bottom. Prelims actually had a few names that I know and used to watch ( Court McGee who’s been 45 since 2010) then main card had Cody, a decent prospect Abdul ( who I didn’t know) vs a good solid veteran to test him. Rose, who honestly didn’t even know she was on the card because I haven’t looked at a fight night card since I’m accustomed to them being shit, and a very good main event that had me hyped.





I’ll give props to where it’s due and commend the ufc for giving a fight night that actually had some thought put into it and worthy to watch on a Saturday night. Hope Apex cards are dead for good by this year.