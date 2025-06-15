That’s probably the best put together fight night I’ve seen in a very long time

I’m one to always bitch about these fight nights with only having a mid main event and 1 other meh fight.

Last night, it was well put together from top to bottom. Prelims actually had a few names that I know and used to watch ( Court McGee who’s been 45 since 2010) then main card had Cody, a decent prospect Abdul ( who I didn’t know) vs a good solid veteran to test him. Rose, who honestly didn’t even know she was on the card because I haven’t looked at a fight night card since I’m accustomed to them being shit, and a very good main event that had me hyped.


I’ll give props to where it’s due and commend the ufc for giving a fight night that actually had some thought put into it and worthy to watch on a Saturday night. Hope Apex cards are dead for good by this year.
 
They were playing up that they were in Atlanta, for whatever reason. Talking about it like it was a big event. I'm taking it partially as a subtle slap in the face to ONE, who had to completely cancel their event in Atlanta. But, they do still have the odd FN card that is stacked. They need those kinds of cards for the rest of the year, gotta have some numbers for their new partner
 
Decision-fest. Sorry to bring down your vibe, man. But that was a snoozer.
But it had enough interest to actually get me to watch it. I can’t remember last time I actually sat down and watched a fight night. It’s literally been years. And yea I know the whole “ unknowns can be exciting” but you have to grab my attention to get me there. Cards full of nobodies that can possibly have an exciting finish is not enough
 
