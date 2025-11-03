Thanksgiving turkey

lakersfan45

lakersfan45

I love perky turkeys but that’s not what this thread is about <Wink2>

I want to make my first thanksgiving turkey this year. Anyone have any recepees? I genrrally hate turkey and when I make chicken breast I broil it for thirty mins, shred it, then fry it till it looks like this IMG_6378.jpeg
But u can’t do that I know because I’m cooking for
Many so I have to find something accessible. I want a recipe that will give me some juicy breast s
 
Just make sure the whole turkey looks like this:

iVqzEx.jpg
 
Juicy and turkey breast don’t usually go hand in hand. I’ve heard brining it can help.
 
