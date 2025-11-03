lakersfan45
Dr Vick with a Va Va Va
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2011
- Messages
- 23,687
- Reaction score
- 18,973
I love perky turkeys but that’s not what this thread is about
I want to make my first thanksgiving turkey this year. Anyone have any recepees? I genrrally hate turkey and when I make chicken breast I broil it for thirty mins, shred it, then fry it till it looks like this
But u can’t do that I know because I’m cooking for
Many so I have to find something accessible. I want a recipe that will give me some juicy breast s
I want to make my first thanksgiving turkey this year. Anyone have any recepees? I genrrally hate turkey and when I make chicken breast I broil it for thirty mins, shred it, then fry it till it looks like this
But u can’t do that I know because I’m cooking for
Many so I have to find something accessible. I want a recipe that will give me some juicy breast s