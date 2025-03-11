  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

News Thanks for the free cheese UFC ( class action payout for subscribers )

koa pomaikai

Jul 23, 2024
616
1,564
FYI, sherdoggers if you received an email on Reza, et al. v. Zuffa, LLC, et al.
Get your money.

Am I a Class Member? Class Members are persons who, from October 11, 2018, through January 21, 2025, were enrolled in an automatically renewing Fight Pass subscription using a California, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Virginia, or Vermont billing address and paid fee(s) in connection with such subscription.

here is the class notice from the court.

 
Free Cheese ? Fight Pass actually withdrew this morning..
 
Your Salad said:
I could eat?
They took out $12.99 so Dana could

Screenshot-2024-02-21-162516.png
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
They took out $12.99 so Dana could

Screenshot-2024-02-21-162516.png
I hope Dana would fork up the cash for spendy cheese like this
1741660771251.png
One of my absolute favorites, an Italian mixed milk (cow, goat, sheep,) soft ripened delight. La Tur is a welcome edition on any charcuterie board.
I was once an assistant cheese monger.
 
