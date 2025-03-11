koa pomaikai
FYI, sherdoggers if you received an email on Reza, et al. v. Zuffa, LLC, et al.
Get your money.
Am I a Class Member? Class Members are persons who, from October 11, 2018, through January 21, 2025, were enrolled in an automatically renewing Fight Pass subscription using a California, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, Virginia, or Vermont billing address and paid fee(s) in connection with such subscription.
here is the class notice from the court.
