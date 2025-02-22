Thank you UFC for offering a mediocre card for your return in MTL city.

Versez
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Dec 28, 2019
- Messages
- 7,284
- Reaction score
- 10,474
Dana, you're a big liar.
This card is nowhere near as promised, you promised us a BIG fight for the return in the French City of montreal.
That Belal VS JDM is a snoozefest. Shame.
Never trust words from Dana....
I really thought of a return of Ciryl in Montreal, where he did his MMA debut for the TKO organization.
Fuck off Dana !
