Thank you UFC for offering a mediocre card for your return in MTL city.

Dana, you're a big liar.

This card is nowhere near as promised, you promised us a BIG fight for the return in the French City of montreal.

That Belal VS JDM is a snoozefest. Shame.

Never trust words from Dana....

I really thought of a return of Ciryl in Montreal, where he did his MMA debut for the TKO organization.

Fuck off Dana ! 1740185306966.png
 
Canada cards are always weak sorry bud blame your local talent. I love the Belal vs. JDM fight though, it’s not Shavkat but JDM is a top dog and 7-0 in the UFC for a reason. Solid first defense for Belal especially considering Shavkat couldn’t make it.
 
Canada's literally getting a two title fight PPV lol

Aside from getting a mega fight, that's as good as it gets with this company.

The downside might be the general undercard - if the UFC are going to insist on having loads of Canadians as is the tired old strategy, it will probably feel kinda weak.
 
They may not have a lot of casual appeal but I think they will be two good fights. JDM will be a live dog every second he's not getting manhandled.
 
there's 8 fights on it and the card looks pretty bad, gilbert vs morales and the main event are interesting, other than that it's just regional level fights. I hope they add arnold allen vs aljo to the card and give volkov a fight vs almeida, that would make it watchable
 
Shev vs Manon is a cool fight 👀 That's my Main Event :)
 
Anyone with half a brain knew Schev vs. Fiorot would be on this card. Maybe TS was hoping for a GSP and Rory Mac tag team comeback fight instead.
 
