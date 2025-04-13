Thank you Paddy.

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
Finally knocked Chandler outta the top ten (I fucking hope so) and had a win so comprehensive that no one can say: Oh but Chandler was in there.
Charles was almost complete but stumbled in the last round and Chandler was able to salvage that somewhat. Not Paddy tho; dominated and left no room for doubt.
Guy is clearly improving a ton and he looks huge at LW. He could actually become champion one day. And here's rooting for him.
