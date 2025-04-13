Thank you Paddy.

Finally knocked Chandler outta the top ten (I fucking hope so) and had a win so comprehensive that no one can say: Oh but Chandler was in there.
Charles was almost complete but stumbled in the last round and Chandler was able to salvage that somewhat. Not Paddy tho; dominated and left no room for doubt.
Guy is clearly improving a ton and he looks huge at LW. He could actually become champion one day. And here's rooting for him.
 
2-5 Chandler 38-39 years. They knew when to give this fight to Paddy. Paddy got Dana White privilege. Waited for the contenders to get old before matching him up. Gave him easy opponents to collect experience.
You can't deny he is improving a shit ton in each fight. And massive kudos to him.
 
It was impressive, but he is fighting over the hill competition. His next one should be very interesting.
 
You can't deny he is improving a shit ton in each fight. And massive kudos to him.
Yes he is good. I am saying they are building him up perfectly. Cause he is profitable. They can't win for him. But give him the right timings.
 
the way paddy talks to colby, ilia, and arman makes me an instant fan. i cheered him on last night and wasnt surprised he won dominantly. paddy isnt a stand and bang brawler like chandler is. paddy has actual fight IQ, and it showed.
 
Not going to lie, he's changed my mind.
I've picked everyone he's fought to beat him but he keeps on winning and looking better with each fight.
Kudos to him.
 
