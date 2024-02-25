Thank you Judges

dcthegod
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Dec 12, 2019
- Messages
- 272
- Reaction score
- 307
For not robbing Dos Santos and Royval last night.
I was pleasantly surprised that Dos Santos got the win and same with Royval. In each fight, one man was there to fight and push a finish and one guy was there not to lose/take too much damage and hug a whole bunch. For once, they did the right thing. Hopefully this type of behavior continues to be outed and judged correctly and maybe these fighters will start fighting again. Fuckin a
