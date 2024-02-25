Thank you Judges

For not robbing Dos Santos and Royval last night.

I was pleasantly surprised that Dos Santos got the win and same with Royval. In each fight, one man was there to fight and push a finish and one guy was there not to lose/take too much damage and hug a whole bunch. For once, they did the right thing. Hopefully this type of behavior continues to be outed and judged correctly and maybe these fighters will start fighting again. Fuckin a
 
I'm glad Junior got another win under his belt. He's been a long time fight vet.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Yeah. But didn't they get a couple of other fights completely wrong...
their decision making methods

ID359Y.gif
 
If that was an example of Royval pushing for a finish, he's got more work to do than I thought. Punching your opponents guard generally doesn't result in a finish.
 
Jackonfire said:
If that was an example of Royval pushing for a finish, he's got more work to do than I thought. Punching your opponents guard generally doesn't result in a finish.
what if he adds in a few looking-up-at-the-ref's in-between punching?
 
A whole card full of Leprechauns. The ONLY fight that meant anything was not even the headliner. <{nope}>
 
The Royval fight was close. Moreno for sure landed the harder shots, they just didn't stop Royval. Royval had more volume but a lot of his shots were either just touching Moreno/his guard or landing on his guard. Royval's knees mostly came close but missed or barely made contact. At the end I thought it could've gone either way.
 
