Thank You Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski

Cesar was never my friend.
Well it’s been a fun run with the former FW champion.

3 wars with Max Holloway.

One of the best championship rounds in recent memory against Ortega.

A competitive fight with P4P king Islam in their first encounter.

Incredibly fun fight with Yair.

Arguably the best fighter in MMA to come out of Australia.

Thank you Alexander Volkanovski for your time at the top.

The king is dead long live the king.
 
This is a fucking tough sport.

Both to compete in and to be a fan of sometimes too.

Always sucks to see legends and one of the good guys come to what looks to be the end of the road.
 
gosuasus said:
Solid Macedonian fighter. Could've been better if he adopted Eastern European methods instead of listening to Australian coaching con artists around him.
I mean I guess but I don’t know how feasible that would of been.
 
OldBoy91 said:
This is a fucking tough sport.

Both to compete in and to be a fan of sometimes too.

Always sucks to see legends and one of the good guys come to what looks to be the end of the road.
A graceful retirement is very difficult to come by in this sport or any combat sport for that matter.

GSP, Khabib, and Floyd Maywheather are some of the only ones I can think of that really did ride off into the sunset.
 
OldBoy91 said:
This is a fucking tough sport.

Both to compete in and to be a fan of sometimes too.

Always sucks to see legends and one of the good guys come to what looks to be the end of the road.
Yep indeed, but everything ends eventually, nothing lasts forever.

It was a great run, future hall of famer and one of the best FW champions to ever do it.

MMA is a young mans game.
 
OldBoy91 said:
This is a fucking tough sport.

Both to compete in and to be a fan of sometimes too.

Always sucks to see legends and one of the good guys come to what looks to be the end of the road.
Yeah with the unpredictable nature of mma it's hard to be a fan sometimes. No one is champion for very long anymore. 5 defenses is the maximum it seems like. (Izzy, usman, and now very shockingly volk)
 
Good one TS. In a sea of silly threads at least some positive thought. The man had a great run. Not only that, he was a class act, no over the top trash talk, no nonsense. Father time caught up with him, but we should all be happy we witnessed the reign of a great champion.
 
josh345 said:
Yeah with the unpredictable nature of mma it's hard to be a fan sometimes. No one is champion for very long anymore. 5 defenses is the maximum it seems like. (Izzy, usman, and now very shockingly volk)
It’s sad but also maybe good for the division as a whole in the end new blood is good and Ilia is a fantastic fighter.
 
World eater said:
Good one TS. In a sea of silly threads at least some positive thought. The man had a great run. Not only that, he was a class act, no over the top trash talk, no nonsense. Father time caught up with him, but we should all be happy we witnessed the reign of a great champion.
And it seemingly came out of nowhere too.

A former Rugby League player came in and got his way to UFC gold and kept it for a long time.

I expect guys coming out of the USA or Russia to make waves like that but he did it from a small gym in Australia.
 
Us Aussies take our sport very very seriously and I'll always love Volk for being an incredible champion and ambassador for combat sports. I'm absolutely devastated tonight and I wonder what could've been if he didn't take that last minute Islam rematch off the surgery and the couch. I think his championship reign is done but it perhaps could've lasted another couple of years if he was smart about it. At least tonight I can go to bed grateful that Rob put on an awesome performance against the best version of Costa we've ever seen. But Volk getting KO'd by Ilia is absolutely devastating, especially when the entire MMA community was telling him that he should not have taken his last two fights.

I guess at the end of the day he has great legacy and his last two fights have probably made him a shitload of money, and he never endured a sustained beatdown. It's just hard seeing such a great champion and person go down that way
 
jmboyd24 said:
Us Aussies take our sport very very seriously and I'll always love Volk for being an incredible champion and ambassador for combat sports. I'm absolutely devastated tonight and I wonder what could've been if he didn't take that last minute Islam rematch off the surgery and the couch. I think his championship reign is done but it perhaps could've lasted another couple of years if he was smart about it. At least tonight I can go to bed grateful that Rob put on an awesome performance against the best version of Costa we've ever seen. But Volk getting KO'd by Ilia is absolutely devastating, especially when the entire MMA community was telling him that he should not have taken his last two fights.

I guess at the end of the day he has great legacy and his last two fights have probably made him a shitload of money, and he never endured a sustained beatdown. It's just hard seeing such a great champion and person go down that way
It’s devastating but he gave us a great opportunity to help grow our MMA scene and hopefully in the future we will have more champions! 👊🏻
 
josh345 said:
Yeah with the unpredictable nature of mma it's hard to be a fan sometimes. No one is champion for very long anymore. 5 defenses is the maximum it seems like. (Izzy, usman, and now very shockingly volk)
Most guys are already in their 30s nowadays before they get a title shot and win the belt. Hard to stack up a lot of defenses then
 
