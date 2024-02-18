Thank You Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski

Us Aussies take our sport very very seriously and I'll always love Volk for being an incredible champion and ambassador for combat sports. I'm absolutely devastated tonight and I wonder what could've been if he didn't take that last minute Islam rematch off the surgery and the couch. I think his championship reign is done but it perhaps could've lasted another couple of years if he was smart about it. At least tonight I can go to bed grateful that Rob put on an awesome performance against the best version of Costa we've ever seen. But Volk getting KO'd by Ilia is absolutely devastating, especially when the entire MMA community was telling him that he should not have taken his last two fights.



I guess at the end of the day he has great legacy and his last two fights have probably made him a shitload of money, and he never endured a sustained beatdown. It's just hard seeing such a great champion and person go down that way