Thank You Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski

markantony20
Cesar was never my friend.
Well it’s been a fun run with the former FW champion.
3 wars with Max Holloway.
One of the best championship rounds in recent memory against Ortega.
A competitive fight with P4P king Islam in their first encounter.
Incredibly fun fight with Yair.
Arguably the best fighter in MMA to come out of Australia.
Thank you Alexander Volkanovski for your time at the top.
The king is dead long live the king.
