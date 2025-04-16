International Thank god they were wearing sexy space uniforms

The Blue Origin space launch has returned, from space, inner space, and it has garnered critisism as basically looking fake as fuck or being overly indulgent. The all girl team included Katy Perry who took a moment to spin around in space swirling her hair and pose with a flower. It has been likened to a music video.

So what do you think? Is it real or is this some more CT gibberish. I am usually prone to ignoring outlandish claims of faked space runs but even I have to pause for this one.

- The interior scene in space looked like a music video
- the girls didn't wear normal suits but almost skin tight ''sexy space suits'' were worn for the mission.
- the girls rolled around posing and recording only themselves
- looking out the window their eyes were not looking at the earth but over it
- the lighting was on par with a photoshoot
-upon landing the girls tried to open the hatch from the inside. While filming they were prompted to close it again so Jess Bazos could open it with a tool. Why did he need a tool if they could open it from the inside themselves?
- their space hair looks too clean and stylised
-doubts have been raised as to why they were able to open it from the inside in the first place and why did the door seem so light




note that suits had safety flares on the legs for added buoancy
BlueOriginFlight-041525-01-a67ab1f637d0456fbb6b33996552163a.jpg


Sunni William's hair in the ISS
sunita-williams_nasa-out-and-hair-combi.jpg




 
Exactly as I thought it would look. THOTS getting pics for their Instagram.
 
Quite sure I'd fuck all of them.

Who's on the far left
 


Too damn funny. It must have been an incredible experience, but they should stop acting like they accomplished anything.
 
Only one cameltoe and it wasn't Katy Perry?
Disappointed.
 
The women space team: mission control we have a problem!

Mission control: what's your problem?

The women: nothing

Mission control: please let us know ASAP

The women: nevermind, if you cared enough you would already know what the problem is
 
