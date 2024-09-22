Thairty six

DapperDave
Sep 11, 2022
1,272
1,451
In the context of UFC title aspirations, thirty six seems pretty old.
Volk is 35, Ortega 33, Holloway 32, Yair 31, Movasr 30, Lopes 29, Ilia 27.
Chandler 38, McGregor 36, Poirier 35, Gaethje 35, Moicano 35, Oliveira 34, Hooker 34, Makhachev 32, Holloway 32, Pimblett 29, Arman 27.
Usman 37, Belal 36, Leon 33, Brady 31, Shavkat 29.
Adesanya is 35, Strickland 33, Dricus 30, Khamzat 30.
Pereira 37, Ankalaev 32, Rakic 32, Jiri 31.
I just spent 20minutes looking up ages, and skipped a few names because i got bored.
I did this because i saw a Conner story. It said he is 36. I was like, wow, 36, when did that happen?
36 plus genetics and clean living seems doable.
36 on hookers and blow not so much.
Seems like youthful speed may be more important in lower weight classes?
Some of these dudes need to book a fight if they ever want to do it again. Tick tick tick.
It's crazy that Holloway is only 32.
