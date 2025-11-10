Trump offered all three countries no tariffs for the credit for peace. Malaysia who did the work got 'no tariffs' too. Thailand is a peaceful country, Cambodia went thru many years of killing fields and Vietnam. Was just in Vietnam with a group of Thais The Vietnamese people were all saying "Vietnam and Thai people same" but not so true as Vietnam is a mix of Christianity and Mahayana Buddhist religions. While Thailand here is mostly Theravada Buddhist and Muslims.



Those who blame religions though are way off. It is all greed. all the killing areas are for ancient sites where the tourist dollars are strong or the forested areas where lumber dollars are or diamond areas, local leaders in those areas often have secret armies. Most here though do not care about USA products and tariffs.