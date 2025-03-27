International Thailand knew what it was doing when it deported Uyghurs to China

Thailand’s Uyghur deportation has generated speculation over whether Bangkok – which has a longstanding and deep relationship with the United States – is drifting into China’s sphere of influence, says former foreign correspondent Nirmal Ghosh.

BANGKOK: It was “probably true, but what a silly thing to admit”, the famously blunt Bilahari Kausikan, former permanent secretary of Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, remarked in a post on Facebook this month.

He was reacting to a remark by Thailand's vice minister for foreign affairs, Russ Jalichandra, who had said that Thailand’s decision to deport 40 Uyghurs to China was to avert potential fallout with China. “Thailand could face retaliation from China that would impact the livelihoods of many Thais,” Mr Jalichandra was cited as saying.

The Uyghurs deported in February were part of a group of 300 who fled China and were arrested in Thailand in 2014. Some had previously been sent back to China and others to Türkiye, while the others remained in Thai custody for over a decade.

Human rights groups have long accused China of widespread abuses against the mainly Muslim ethnic Uyghurs of Xinjiang – which Beijing denies.

The international reaction against Thailand was swift. Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the return of the Uyghurs “violates the principle of non-refoulement for which there is a complete prohibition in cases where there is a real risk of torture, ill-treatment, or other irreparable harm upon their return”.

The US issued a travel warning, citing retaliatory attacks in the past from similar deportations. In August 2015, a powerful bomb blast at the storied Erawan shrine in downtown Bangkok killed 20 people and injured 163, and was later traced by Thai police to Uyghurs likely retaliating for Thailand’s deportation of 109 Uyghurs to China the previous month.

Japan’s Embassy issued a similar warning; Japanese nationals were among the dead in the 2015 attack. Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the Australian government “strongly disagrees with the decision of the Thai government”.

On Mar 14, the US placed visa restrictions on current and former Thai officials “responsible for, or complicit in, the forced return” of the Uyghurs.

CHINESE ASSURANCES

Thai officials have defended the deportation, saying China had guaranteed verbally and in writing that the Uyghurs would be treated humanely. Follow-up visits to monitor that were agreed as well; the first – amid allegations that it was carefully stage managed - took place last week (Mar 17 to 20) featuring Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong accompanied by military officials and selected Thai media.

Concerns, however, have been raised about the visit. Journalists on the trip were escorted by security personnel who reportedly requested to vet images being transmitted to Thailand, said Pranot Vilapasuwan, news director at the Thai language daily Thairath, on Facebook. The journalists were also vetted by Thai authorities prior to the trip.

The Thai delegation met or had video calls with only a handful of the Uyghur deportees and concluded that they were happy to be back and living a normal life.
The episode has generated speculation as to whether Thailand – which has a longstanding and deep relationship with the United States – is drifting into China’s sphere of influence.

“Thai people understand that Thailand is a small nation in a crucial geographic position and needs to be on everybody’s side,” Mr Sunai Phasuk, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, told me.

“But there is also an impression that China takes advantage of Thailand, and that has become more pronounced,” he added. “They (the current Thai government) should be more careful.”

COSYING UP TO CHINA

Certainly, Thailand’s relationship with the United States remains close. Washington DC counts Bangkok as its oldest ally in Asia and Thailand hosts the annual Cobra Gold military exercise – the largest joint multilateral military exercise of its kind in the Asia Pacific.

But Thailand’s ties with China are traditional, and also lucrative. China is Thailand’s biggest source of tourists and among its top three foreign investors.

In January, Thailand’s Board of Investment said it expected at least US$28.8 billion worth of investment applications this year, following a 10-year high in 2024. Part of the reason for the optimism: Companies relocating production from China to escape US tariffs.

On Mar 13, Thailand approved a more than US$1 billion investment by a unit of China’s Sunwoda Electronic to build electric vehicle battery manufacturing facilities in the Eastern Economic Corridor area. On Mar 17, Thailand approved a US$2 billion investment by China’s Beijing Haoyang Cloud Data Technology to build a 300MW data centre.

Thailand has for decades been adept at navigating between great powers. Its foreign policy has been likened to “bamboo diplomacy” – bending with the wind but not breaking.

Mr Sihasak Phuangketkeow, a former permanent secretary and vice minister for foreign affairs in the previous Thai government, told me: “We need the Chinese, but we also have to stand up to China. Thailand should show leadership in Southeast Asia, we cannot show that we are subject to their pressure.”

He added: “We also need the US to maintain the balance of power, but it’s certainly not in our interest to align with the US against China.”

Dr Pavin Chachavalpongpun, professor at Kyoto University’s Centre for Southeast Asian Studies, does not see a dramatic shift towards China. “I don’t think there has been any major shift in Thai-Chinese relations. This has been the kind of relationship we’ve had for quite some time,” he said.

He noted how former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, whose daughter and current Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is widely seen as his proxy, had visited his family’s ancestral tombs in China.

Thaksin and his sister Yingluck, who was also prime minister before being unseated in the 2014 coup, are fourth-generation Hakka Chinese immigrants with ancestral roots in Guangdong, China. In 2001 Thaksin visited the ancestral village; in 2014 he again visited the place together with his sister.

Yet while Thailand has been good at balancing the big powers, these are testing times – and the deportation of the Uyghurs reflects poor diplomacy on Thailand’s part. “They could have done the same thing (deport the Uyghurs) - but more intelligently,” said Dr Pavin.

Separately, when asked whether it was valid to infer that the Uyghur episode suggested Thailand was tilting toward - or even deferring to – China, a senior Thai official pushed back, calling the premise flawed.

“It’s not a yes or no answer,” the official said. “It’s about accommodation.”

Nirmal Ghosh is a former foreign correspondent and independent author and writer based in Thailand and Singapore.

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/com...fallout-retaliation-bilateral-ties-us-5021841
 

Uyghur Muslims and China: A multifaceted issue beyond its humanitarian implications

ESSAY / Rut Noboa

Over the last few years, reports of human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims, such as extrajudicial detentions, torture, and forced labor, have been increasingly reported in the Xinjiang province's so-called “re-education” camps. However, the implications of the Chinese undertakings on the province’s ethnic minority are not only humanitarian, having direct links to China’s ongoing economic projects, such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and natural resource extraction in the region. Asides from China’s economic agenda, ongoing projects in Xinjiang appear to prototype future Chinese initiatives in terms of expanding the surveillance state, particularly within the scope of technology.
When it comes to other international actors, the Xinjiang dispute has evidenced a growing diplomatic split between countries against it, mostly western liberal democracies, and countries willing to at least defend it, mostly countries with important ties to China and dubious human rights records. The issue also has important repercussions for multinational companies, with supply chains of well-known international companies such as Nike and Apple benefitting from forced Uyghur labor.

The situation in Xinjiang is critically worrisome when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly considering recent outbreaks in Kashgar, how highly congested these “reeducation” camps, and potential censorship from the government. Finally, Uyghur communities continue to be an important factor within this conversation, not only as victims of China’s policies but also as dissidents shaping international opinion around the matter.

The Belt and Road Initiative

Firstly, understanding Xinjiang’s role in China’s ongoing projects requires a strong geographical perspective. The northwestern province borders Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and India, giving it important contact with other regional players.
This also places it at the very heart of the BRI. With it setting up the twenty-first century “Silk Road” and connecting all of Eurasia, both politically and economically, with China, it is no surprise that it has managed to establish itself as China’s biggest infrastructural project and quite possibly the most important undertaking in Chinese policy today.

Through more and more ambitious efforts, China has established novel and expansive connections throughout its newfound spheres of influence. From negotiations with Pakistan and the establishment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) securing one of the most important routes in the initiative to Sri Lanka defaulting on its loan and giving China control over the Hambantota Port, the Chinese government has managed to establish consistent access to major trade routes.

However, one important issue remains: controlling its access to Central Asia. One of the BRI’s initiative’s key logistical hubs is Xinjiang, where the Uyghurs pose an important challenge to the Chinese government. The Uyghur community’s attachment to its traditional lands and culture is an important risk to the effective implementation of the BRI in Xinjiang.
This perception is exacerbated by existing insurrectionist groups such as the East Turkestan independence movement and previous events in Chinese history, including the existence of an independent Uyghur state in the early 20th century[1]. Chinese infrastructure projects that cross through the Xinjiang province, such as the Central Asian High-speed Rail are a priority that cannot be threatened by instability in the region, inspiring the recent “reeducation” and “de-extremification” policies.

Natural resource exploitation

Another factor for China’s growing control over the region is the fact that Xinjiang is its most important energy-producing region, even reaching the point where key pipeline projects connect the northwestern province with China's key coastal cities and approximately 60% of the province’s gross regional production comes from oil and natural gas extraction and related industries[2]. With China’s energy consumption being on a constant rise[3] as a result of its growing economy, control over Xinjiang is key to Chinese.
Additionally, even though oil and natural gas are the region’s main industries, the Chinese government has also heavily promoted the industrial-scale production of cotton, serving as an important connection with multinational textile-based corporations seeking cheap labor for their products.

This issue not only serves as an important reason for China to control the Uyghurs but also promotes instability in the region. The increased immigration from a largely Han Chinese workforce, perceived unequal distribution of revenue to Han-dominated firms, and increased environmental costs of resource exploitation have exacerbated the preexisting ethnic conflict.

A growing diplomatic split

The situation in Xinjiang also has important implications for international perceptions of Chinese propaganda. China’s actions have received noticeable backlash from several states, with 22 states issuing a joint statement to the Human Rights Council on the treatment of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang on July 8, 2019. These states called upon China “to uphold its national laws and international obligations and to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms”.
Meanwhile, on July 12, 2019, 50 (originally 37) other states issued a competing letter to the same institution, commending “China’s remarkable achievements in the field of human rights”, stating that people in Xinjiang “enjoy a stronger sense of happiness, fulfillment and security”.

This diplomatic split represents an important and growing division in world politics. When we look at the signatories of the initial letter, it is clear to see that all are developed democracies and most (except for Japan) are Western. Meanwhile, those countries that chose to align themselves with China represent a much more heterogeneous group with states from the Middle East, Asia, and Africa[4]. Many of these have questionable human rights records and/or receive important funding and investment from the Chinese government, reflecting both the creation of an alternative bloc distanced from Western political influence as well as an erosion of preexisting human rights standards.

China’s Muslim-majority allies: A Pakistani case study

The diplomatic consequences of the Xinjiang controversy are not only limited to this growing split, also affecting the political rhetoric of individual countries. In the last years, Pakistan has grown to become one of China’s most important allies, particularly within the context of CPEC being quite possibly one of the most important components of the BRI.

As a Muslim-majority country, Pakistan has traditionally placed pan-Islamic causes, such as the situations in Palestine and Kashmir, at the center of its foreign policy. However, Pakistan’s position on Xinjiang appears not just subdued but even complicit, never openly criticizing the situation and even being part of the mentioned letter in support of the Chinese government (alongside other Muslim-majority states such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE). With Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the General Assembly in September 2019 on islamophobia in post-9/11 Western countries as well as in Kashmir but conveniently omitting Uyghurs in Xinjiang[5], Pakistani international rhetoric weakens itself constantly. Due to relying on China for political and economic support, it appears that Pakistan will have to censor itself on these issues, something that also rings true for many other Muslim-majority countries.

Central Asia: complacent and supportive

Another interesting case study within this diplomatic split is the position of different countries in the Central Asian region. These states – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan – have the closest cultural ties to the Uyghur population. However, their foreign policy hasn’t been particularly supportive of this ethnic group with Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan avoiding the spotlight and not participating in the UNHRC dispute and Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan being signatories of the second letter, explicitly supporting China. These two postures can be analyzed through the examples of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Kazakhstan has taken a mostly ambiguous position to the situation. Having the largest Uyghur population outside China and considering Kazakhs also face important persecution from Chinese policies that discriminate against minority ethnic groups in favor of Han Chinese citizens, Kazakhstan is quite possibly one of the states most affected by the situation in Xinjiang. However, in the last decades, Kazakhstan has become increasingly economically and, thus, politically dependent on China. After the fall of the Soviet Union, Kazakhstan implemented what some would refer to as a “multi-vector” approach, seeking to balance its economic engagements with different actors such as Russia, the United States, European countries, and China. However, with American and European interests in Kazakhstan decreasing over time and China developing more and more ambitious foreign policy within the framework of strategies such as the Belt and Road Initiative, the Central Asian state has become intimately tied to China, leading to its deafening silence on Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

A different argument could be made for Uzbekistan. Even though there is no official statistical data on the Uyghur population living in Uzbekistan and former president Islam Karimov openly stated that no Uyghurs were living there, this is highly questionable due to the existing government censorship in the country. Also, the role of Uyghurs in Uzbekistan is difficult to determine due to a strong process of cultural and political assimilation, particularly in the post-Soviet Uzbekistan. By signing the letter to the UNHCR in favor of China's practices, the country has chosen a more robust support of its policies.

All in all, the countries in Central Asia appear to have chosen to tolerate and even support Chinese policies, sacrificing cultural values for political and economic stability.
 
I fully expect lefists to take to university campuses to protest this; followed by a push to boycott all Chinese products
 
Forced labor, the role of companies, and growing backlash

In what appears to be a second stage in China’s “de-extremification” policies, government officials have claimed that the “trainees “in its facilities have “graduated”, being transferred to factories outside of the province. China claims these labor transfers (which it refers to as vocational training) to be part of its “Xinjiang Aid” central policy[6]. Nevertheless, human rights groups and researchers have become growingly concerned over their labor standards, particularly considering statements from Uyghur workers who have left China describing the close surveillance from personnel and constant fear of being sent back to detention camps.

Within this context, numerous companies (both Chinese and foreign) with supply chain connections with factories linked to forced Uyghur labor have become entangled in growing international controversies, ranging from sportswear producers like Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Fila to fashion brands like H&M, Zara, and Tommy Hilfiger to even tech players such as Apple, Sony, Samsung, and Xiaomi[7]. Choosing whether to terminate relationships with these factories is a complex choice for these companies, having to either lose important components of their intricate supply chains or face growing backlash on an increasingly controversial issue.

The allegations have been taken seriously by these groups with organizations such as the Human Rights Watch calling upon concerned governments to take action within the international stage, specifically through the United Nations Human Rights Council and by imposing targeted sanctions at responsible senior officials. Another important voice is the Coalition to End Forced Labour in the Uyghur Region, a coalition of civil society organizations and trade unions such as the Human Rights Watch, the Investor Alliance for Human Rights, the World Uyghur Congress, and the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, pressuring the brands and retailers involved to exclude Xinjiang from all components of the supply chain, especially when it comes to textiles, yarn or cotton as well as calling upon governments to adopt legislation that requires human rights due diligence in supply chains.
Additionally, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, the same organization that carried out the initial report on forced Uyghur labor and surveillance beyond Xinjiang and within the context of these labor transfers, recently created the Xinjiang Data Project. This initiative documents ongoing Chinese policies on the Uyghur community with open-source data such as satellite imaging and official statistics and could be decidedly useful for human rights defenders and researchers focused on the topic.

One important issue when it comes to the labor conditions faced by Uyghurs in China comes from the failures of the auditing and certification industry. To respond to the concerns faced by having Xinjiang-based suppliers, many companies have turned to auditors. However, with at least five international auditors publicly stating that they would not carry out labor-audit or inspection services in the province due to the difficulty of working with the high levels of government censorship and monitoring, multinational companies have found it difficult to address these issues[8].
Additionally, we must consider that auditing firms could be inspecting factories that in other contexts are their clients, adding to the industry’s criticism. These complaints have led human rights groups to argue that overarching reform will be crucial for the social auditing industry to effectively address issues such as excessive working hours, unsafe labor conditions, physical abuse, and more[9].

Xinjiang: a prototype for the surveillance state

From QR codes to the collection of biometric data, Xinjiang has rapidly become the lab rat for China’s surveillance state, especially when it comes to technology’s role in the issue.

One interesting area being massively affected by this is travel. As of September 2016, passport applicants in Xinjiang are required to submit a DNA sample, a voice recording, a 3D image of themselves, and their fingerprints, much harsher requirements than citizens in other regions. Later in 2016, Public Security Bureaus across Xinjiang issued a massive recall of passports for an “annual review” followed by police “safekeeping”[10].

Another example of how a technologically aided surveillance state is developing in Xinjiang is the Integrated Joint Operations Platform (IJOP), a big data program for policing that selects individuals for possible detention based on specific criteria.

According to the Human Rights Watch, which analyzed two leaked lists of detainees and first reported on the policing program in early 2018, the majority of people identified by the program are being persecuted because of lawful activities, such as reciting the Quran and travelling to “sensitive” countries such as Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Additionally, some criteria for detention appear to be intentionally vague, including “being generally untrustworthy” and “having complex social ties”[11].

Xinjiang’s case is particularly relevant when it comes to other Chinese initiatives, such as the Social Credit System, with initial measures in Xinjiang potentially aiding to finetune the details of an evolving surveillance state in the rest of China.

Uyghur internment camps and COVID-19

The implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for Uyghurs in Xinjiang are pressing issues, particularly due to the virus’s rapid spread in highly congested areas such as these “reeducation” camps.

Currently, Kashgar, one of Xinjiang’s prefectures is facing China’s most recent coronavirus outbreak[12]. Information from the Chinese government points towards a limited outbreak that is being efficiently controlled by state authorities. However, the authenticity of this data is highly controversial within the context of China’s early handling of the pandemic and reliance on government censorship.

Additionally, the pandemic has more consequences for Uyghurs than the virus itself. As the pandemic gives governments further leeway to limit rights such as the right to assembly, right to protest, and freedom of movement, the Chinese government gains increased lines of action in Xinjiang.

Uyghur communities abroad

The situation for Uyghurs living abroad is far from simple. Police harassment of Uyghur immigrants is quite common, particularly through the manipulation and coercion of their family members still living in China. These threatening messages requesting personal information or pressuring dissidents abroad to remain silent. The officials rarely identify themselves and in some cases these calls or messages don’t necessarily even come from government authorities, instead coming from coerced family members and friends[13].
One interesting case was reported in August 2018 by US news publication The Daily Beast in which an unidentified Uyghur American woman was asked by her mother to send over pictures of her US license plate number, her phone number, her bank account number, and her ID card under the excuse that China was creating a new ID system for all Chinese citizens, even those living abroad[14]. A similar situation was reported by Foreign Policy when it came to Uyghurs in France who have been asked to send over home, school, and work addresses, French or Chinese IDs, and marriage certificates if they were married in France[15].

Regardless of Chinese efforts to censor Uyghur dissidents abroad, their nonconformity has only grown with the strengthening of Uyghur repression in mainland China. Important international human rights groups such as Amnesty International and the Human Rights Watch have been constantly addressing the crisis while autonomous Uyghur human rights groups, such as the Uyghur Human Rights Project, the Uyghur American Association, and the Uyghur World Congress, have developed from communities overseas.

Asides from heavily protesting policies such as the internment camps and increasing surveillance in Xinjiang, these groups have had an important role when it comes to documenting the experiences of Uyghur immigrants. However, reports from both human rights group and media agencies when it comes to the crisis have been met with staunch rejection from China. One such case is the BBC being banned in China after recently reporting on Xinjiang internment camps, leading it to be accused of not being “factual and fair” by the China National Radio and Television Administration. The UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab referred to the actions taken by the state authorities as “an unacceptable curtailing of media freedom” and stated that they would only continue to damage China’s international reputation[16].

One should also think prospectively when it comes to Uyghur communities abroad. As seen in the diplomatic split between countries against China’s policies in Xinjiang and those who support them (or, at the very least, are willing to tolerate them for their political interest), a growing number of countries can excuse China’s treatment of Uyghur communities. This could eventually lead to countries permitting or perhaps even facilitating China’s attempts at coercing Uyghur immigrants, an important prospect when it comes to countries within the BRI and especially those with an important Uyghur population, such as the previously mentioned example of Kazakhstan.

https://www.unav.edu/web/global-aff...-issue-beyond-its-humanitarian-implications-2

- And Shao Khan or Jason Vorhes are the scary monsters?
 
