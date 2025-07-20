Wrath of Foamy
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 25, 2007
- Messages
- 10,195
- Reaction score
- 8,009
Well, apparently Thailand closed a border with Cambodia and their militaries are having a dispute.
Thai soldiers were injured by a landmine that they claim were placed by the Cambodian military. It was on Thai ground apparently.
My missus is Thai and she won't shut up about it. She's mad and wants boots on ground.
Thoughts?
Thai soldiers were injured by a landmine that they claim were placed by the Cambodian military. It was on Thai ground apparently.
My missus is Thai and she won't shut up about it. She's mad and wants boots on ground.
Thoughts?
Cambodia denies involvement in landmine blast injuring Thai soldiers
The Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) has firmly denied claims made in Thai media reports alleging that Cambodian forces were responsible for planting landmines that injured three Thai soldiers earlier this week.
www.bangkokpost.com