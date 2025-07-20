  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International Thailand and Cambodia

W

Wrath of Foamy

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 25, 2007
Messages
10,195
Reaction score
8,009
Well, apparently Thailand closed a border with Cambodia and their militaries are having a dispute.

Thai soldiers were injured by a landmine that they claim were placed by the Cambodian military. It was on Thai ground apparently.

My missus is Thai and she won't shut up about it. She's mad and wants boots on ground.

Thoughts?

www.bangkokpost.com

Cambodia denies involvement in landmine blast injuring Thai soldiers

The Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) has firmly denied claims made in Thai media reports alleging that Cambodian forces were responsible for planting landmines that injured three Thai soldiers earlier this week.
www.bangkokpost.com www.bangkokpost.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International 260 foreigners rescued from virtual slavery in Myanmar’s online scam centers are being repatriated
Replies
4
Views
197
Michaelangelo
Michaelangelo
LeonardoBjj
International Thailand knew what it was doing when it deported Uyghurs to China
Replies
5
Views
240
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco
LeonardoBjj
International Poland and Baltic nations plan to withdraw from landmine convention
2 3
Replies
46
Views
1K
b-hop
b-hop
LeonardoBjj
International Myanmar earthquake: death toll rises to more than 1,000 as search for survivors continues
Replies
12
Views
398
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco
LeonardoBjj
International Sudan’s military says it has retaken Khartoum’s Republican Palace, seat of country’s government
Replies
3
Views
221
Fluffernutter
Fluffernutter

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,251
Messages
57,589,914
Members
175,756
Latest member
Macster

Share this page

Back
Top