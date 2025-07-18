usernamee
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2010
- Messages
- 27,025
- Reaction score
- 43,293
I JUST HAD A GREAT IDEA GUYS
THAI CLINCH CHAMPIONSHIPS
You start the fighters locked in a thai clinch and you tape their hands together or something so they can't release the grip.
Then when the bell rings they just start kneeing the fuck out of each other, to the body or head. Until either one fighter gives up or is KOed or loses via points.
Tripping or throwing fighters to the ground is illegal because it's gay.
THAI CLINCH CHAMPIONSHIPS
You start the fighters locked in a thai clinch and you tape their hands together or something so they can't release the grip.
Then when the bell rings they just start kneeing the fuck out of each other, to the body or head. Until either one fighter gives up or is KOed or loses via points.
Tripping or throwing fighters to the ground is illegal because it's gay.