I live in far West Texas, and by far West Texas I mean you literally have to drive 100 miles thru the desert/mountains to the nearest town. Even then the nearest town isn't much bigger. That being said this region is pristine to say the least. The Big Bend, and Davis Mountains are like a slice of Montana in Texas.



I highly recommend Big Bend National Park, the least visited but MOST revisited National Park in America. Terlingua Ghost Town is a must see, as well as Lajitas Resort. If your a fan of art visit Marfa Texas, a tiny little town in the high plains of the Chiuahuan Desert inhabited by artsy folks from NY and L.A. and filled with great restaurants. Same with Marathon Texas, a tiny little mountain in the desert, but has spectacular galleries and food, especially The Gage Hotel, the food there is just stupid good, the last time I went the chef was from Chicago and made a killer Elk steak.



The Chisos Basin resort in Big Bend National Park is also a very good place to enjoy a mountain hike in enchanting Chisos Mountains, and afterwards enjoy a wonderful meal at the Basin Restaurant.



I could keep going about far West Texas, but it might just be easier to watch "Parts Unknown" with Anthony Bourdain and one of his last episodes about Far West Texas.



Oh yeah, and Cattleman's Steak House outside of El Paso, on the Indian Cliff ranch.....all free range ranch grown beef, best steakhouse you'll eat at, it is known.