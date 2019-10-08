Texas

raty tat tat

raty tat tat

Never been to the state like to see someday.

Places I'd like see
Big Texan Steak Ranch, Amarillo

Texas State Fair
Texas State Fair

Franklin Barbecue, Austin

The Alamo


Also hear the music scene in Austin is great.
So my question is to those who live and visit
Texas quitea bit is what places are worth seeing
like national parks, good restaurants and
other sight seeing areas.
 
Second largest State...
 
I've been to Alice, Texas where they keep Monkies for drug testing
 
Just don't come in the summer unless you're prepared to die.
 
Check out the where Kennedy was killed. It pretty unreal.
 
Find a crappy little BBQ shack and eat BBQ until you're profusely sweating and eventually shit a softball. That's what I do when I'm in Houston.
 
Pull up to my place. We'll drink some blue ribbon.
 
Honestly, can't really recommend it lol.
 
Go in the spring or fall. Winter sucks and summer will redefine ballsweat for you.
 
Big Texan as the first pic?! My man! I was born in Amarillo and grew up near there, it's practically home. If you go to Amarillo, I'd recommend checking out the Cadillac Ranch as well. But honestly there's not a lot in Amarillo and there isn't a nearby city for hours, I wouldn't recommend anyone ever go there for vacation. Though Amarillo also has Palo Duro canyon which is the second largest canyon in the US so that's something to check out if you were there.

I like that you have the Texas State Fair too, I'm headed there tomorrow for the first time actually. Can't go wrong with a trip to Austin, it's a cool city and you're close enough to the other major cities so if you're here for a few days you can see a few places. I grew up in the middle of nowhere up in the Panhandle so I couldn't really tell you the coolest stuff to see.
 
Big Texan Steak Ranch, Amarillo

Texas State Fair

Franklin Barbecue, Austin

The Alamo


That Amarillo steakhouse isn't good, plus it's 10hrs from anything interesting.

San Antonio has a bunch of stuff going on for Day of the Dead
https://amp-ksat-com.cdn.ampproject.../san-antonio-plans-huge-day-of-the-dead-event

Stay at The Menger Hotel, next to the Alamo.
https://www.mengerhotel.com/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI-LedlvmN5QIVCLDtCh211wVEEAAYAiAAEgJHWvD_BwE


Austin has its own brand of carnival
http://sambaparty.com/


Houston is a miserable traffic congested hell hole.
Houston-traffic-1.png
 
They have their own brewery there so you can get a nice sampler and take home some of what you like. They got a living rattlesnake and you can order a rattlesnake to eat, which may be more bone than meat but hey you're eating a rattlesnake! You can get wasted, have some fiddlers play for you while you watch some poor sap torture himself taking on the 72 oz steak challenge. It's touristy as shit, but it's got a special place in my heart. The atmosphere is pretty cool, it's seen better days but that kind of is part of the charm. I mean how many places can you go to eat that have an 8 ft bear greet you at the door?

bear-in-lobby.jpg


the-rattlesnake-in-the.jpg


o.jpg


bigtexanbrewery_1359.jpg
 
bear-in-lobby.jpg


the-rattlesnake-in-the.jpg


o.jpg


bigtexanbrewery_1359.jpg
Have you tried that challenge?
 
bear-in-lobby.jpg


the-rattlesnake-in-the.jpg


o.jpg


bigtexanbrewery_1359.jpg
You're right, it's got all that. Wife and I stopped there on the way to Colorado from Houston. She had a steak which leaked and oozed all over the table and yet was tough as a boot, I had some steak hamburger with stale ass bacon. I mean stale bacon! That, like scrambled eggs should be doable for any resteraunt.

The steak was an embarrassment for a steakhouse. My Chinese wife cooks steak better.

Having that level food after the long ass drive didn't help either.

I didn't try the beer but could go for a budweiser now.
 
I live in far West Texas, and by far West Texas I mean you literally have to drive 100 miles thru the desert/mountains to the nearest town. Even then the nearest town isn't much bigger. That being said this region is pristine to say the least. The Big Bend, and Davis Mountains are like a slice of Montana in Texas.

I highly recommend Big Bend National Park, the least visited but MOST revisited National Park in America. Terlingua Ghost Town is a must see, as well as Lajitas Resort. If your a fan of art visit Marfa Texas, a tiny little town in the high plains of the Chiuahuan Desert inhabited by artsy folks from NY and L.A. and filled with great restaurants. Same with Marathon Texas, a tiny little mountain in the desert, but has spectacular galleries and food, especially The Gage Hotel, the food there is just stupid good, the last time I went the chef was from Chicago and made a killer Elk steak.

The Chisos Basin resort in Big Bend National Park is also a very good place to enjoy a mountain hike in enchanting Chisos Mountains, and afterwards enjoy a wonderful meal at the Basin Restaurant.

I could keep going about far West Texas, but it might just be easier to watch "Parts Unknown" with Anthony Bourdain and one of his last episodes about Far West Texas.

Oh yeah, and Cattleman's Steak House outside of El Paso, on the Indian Cliff ranch.....all free range ranch grown beef, best steakhouse you'll eat at, it is known.
 
Lock your door if you’re eating ice cream and minding your own business.
 
