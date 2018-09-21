Crime Texas: Two fat hillbillies kill a Father over garbage

News story: https://www.washingtonpost.com/crim...over-mattress-man-said-then-he-was-shot-dead/

This takes the cake. this is the most senseless, unnecessary death you will see. Everyone involved was an idiot. The man that was shot appeared to pull out a baseball bat after screaming at the armed hillbillies, you can tell because in the full video he throws the baseball bat after the two pistol shots.

In a way it's hard to not say it was self defense...the guy drew a baseball bat and said he would kill them.

Anyways I am using this to soap box on gun owners. It is very obvious to me that some gun owners think that buying some 300$ EC9 or mossberg shockwave that they are now powerful. This is merely an observation of mine. I have bought 10+ guns in the last year, I am around gun nuts all the time because shooting is fun. I am just observing this commonality in the community. One of my friends texted me "I feel so powerful" after he bought his first ar15. I was disturbed because even if he was joking that isn't something I would even think to say because it's weird as fuck.

This video in particular has kind of fucked me up. Last week I was walking my dog and some lady on the path started ordering me off the path because my dog was "going to attack her". She was crazy. I just ignored her because why would I entertain that? Ego. I should have just complied.

Instead I just ignored her and held my dog's leash tighter. When I was within 10 feet or so she bladed her stance and put her hand on her hip like she was about to draw on me. All I said to her was "you are not about to shoot my dog". She did not do anything, because obviously she was just trying to intimidate me to do what she wanted. I can't help but feel like she thought the fact that she was armed meant she could get me to do what she wanted.

In the video you hear the now deceased man ordering the two fat fucks what to do, "go back inside and put the gun away" when he himself could have done the exact same thing.

I understand why gun owners are viewed so negatively now.
 
Garbage people!
 
Also TS might want to remove the video from OP. Pretty sure its against the rules.
 
I agree that this is an especially disturbing video.

The fact that it was over something so inane and without any racial conflict whatsoever makes it particularly tragic.

That poor lady had to see it happen right before her eyes.

This is why people are afraid of guns. There are too many “Just give me a reason” folks out there. The way both parties mention “stand your ground” like it’s an ace up their sleeve is sickening.

Having said that, the video did demonstrate a lot of restraint from the father/son, even if the response is considered disproportionate.

Then again the father is screaming “face down!” at a corpse without even an ounce of remorse so there’s that, too.

Trash all around.

I guess people in the Texas sticks don’t believe in calling the cops.

I’m going to also venture a guess that these three were not proud graduates of Abilene Christian University.
 
They are all idiots here but it looks like the orange shirt guy pressed the action towards the end and fatties reacted to that and shot him.

The orange shirt guy was a fool in this. Who argues with two armed people? He kept getting in the old mans face too.

No winners here, some fool is dead and two other fools are in jail because of garbage in an alleyway.
 
Patrick Carey said:
News story: https://www.washingtonpost.com/crim...over-mattress-man-said-then-he-was-shot-dead/


This takes the cake. this is the most senseless, unnecessary death you will see. Everyone involved was an idiot. The man that was shot appeared to pull out a baseball bat after screaming at the armed hillbillies, you can tell because in the full video he throws the baseball bat after the two pistol shots.

In a way it's hard to not say it was self defense...the guy drew a baseball bat and said he would kill them.

Anyways I am using this to soap box on gun owners. It is very obvious to me that some gun owners think that buying some 300$ EC9 or mossberg shockwave that they are now powerful. This is merely an observation of mine. I have bought 10+ guns in the last year, I am around gun nuts all the time because shooting is fun. I am just observing this commonality in the community. One of my friends texted me "I feel so powerful" after he bought his first ar15. I was disturbed because even if he was joking that isn't something I would even think to say because it's weird as fuck.

This video in particular has kind of fucked me up. Last week I was walking my dog and some lady on the path started ordering me off the path because my dog was "going to attack her". She was crazy. I just ignored her because why would I entertain that? Ego. I should have just complied.

Instead I just ignored her and held my dog's leash tighter. When I was within 10 feet or so she bladed her stance and put her hand on her hip like she was about to draw on me. All I said to her was "you are not about to shoot my dog". She did not do anything, because obviously she was just trying to intimidate me to do what she wanted. I can't help but feel like she thought the fact that she was armed meant she could get me to do what she wanted.

In the video you hear the now deceased man ordering the two fat fucks what to do, "go back inside and put the gun away" when he himself could have done the exact same thing.

I understand why gun owners are viewed so negatively now.
I don't know man. The kid was being an ass, but that old man was calm, and not escalating shit. That crazy unarmed asshole is a walking billboard for gun owners. That psyco would have likely beat the old man to death with that baseball bat if he wasn't armed.

Look to me that this guy was dumping this mattress in this guys alley, and he came out armed to stop him. Your stupid if you go out there to stop him not armed. So you can let the guy dump his shit in your alley, or confront him armed.

That unarmed psyco had big balls, and he won a big ball prize.
 
Patrick Carey said:
Anyways I am using this to soap box on gun owners. It is very obvious to me that some gun owners think that buying some 300$ EC9 or mossberg shockwave that they are now powerful. This is merely an observation of mine. I have bought 10+ guns in the last year, I am around gun nuts all the time because shooting is fun. I am just observing this commonality in the community. One of my friends texted me "I feel so powerful" after he bought his first ar15. I was disturbed because even if he was joking that isn't something I would even think to say because it's weird as fuck.

This video in particular has kind of fucked me up. Last week I was walking my dog and some lady on the path started ordering me off the path because my dog was "going to attack her". She was crazy. I just ignored her because why would I entertain that? Ego. I should have just complied.
There are definitely some weirdos out there . . . many of them are gun owners. I enjoy building them. I enjoy shooting them. But I do not feel like they give me some special super power. I'd also question the true sanity of anyone who feels that way. Does being armed give you a little more confidence that you're able to protect yourself should the need arise? Sure. But to feel like it makes you some bad dude who owns the sidewalk is crazy.

I tell my wife and daughters to just ignore stupid drivers on the road . . . because you never know when some idiot is going to get all road ragey while armed.

Instead I just ignored her and held my dog's leash tighter. When I was within 10 feet or so she bladed her stance and put her hand on her hip like she was about to draw on me. All I said to her was "you are not about to shoot my dog". She did not do anything, because obviously she was just trying to intimidate me to do what she wanted. I can't help but feel like she thought the fact that she was armed meant she could get me to do what she wanted.
She sounds fun . . . dang.

In the video you hear the now deceased man ordering the two fat fucks what to do, "go back inside and put the gun away" when he himself could have done the exact same thing.

I understand why gun owners are viewed so negatively now.
Please don't put the actions of these to idiots on me, you or other gun owners . . . we didn't do this . . . might as well blame all men too.
 
I wish I hadn't watched that. I'm pretty bummed out now. :(

I mean there's a lot to dissect out of that. The things the human ego will make us do. That's really the thing here, the ego and fear of hurting it. Imagine the last thing your children ever see of you is you acting like a raging maniac in an alley because a fat guy pulled a gun on you and that hurt your ego. Because you didn't have your own gun and otherwise would have to submit.

And likewise, the gun owner's ego made him also not able to walk away before it escalated to that point. Neither ego allowing either side to back down, the fear of being beaten up made him resort to pulling a gun. He could have walked away if the other guy was acting aggressive prior to that.

Really sad all the way around.

However to bring this back around to War Room, I don't think I could convict the old guy of murder on this. Maybe manslaughter, if I knew more of what happened before the camera started rolling. Not sure on the other fat guy in the jeans. He was more of an antagonist than the old guy. But old guy did give him plenty of chances to walk away. But I'm sure there was a point before the gun came out that HE also could have walked away.
 
Edison Carasio said:
Really sad all the way around.
I.e. Texas gonna Texas. Those stupid motherfuckers (all the people of Texas) are doing this to themselves. Fuck'em. Let them declare independence. They can call it the Independent Republic of Dumbfuckistan.

Edit: Note, not directed at the dead guy. He's already proper fucked, and that is said.
 
VivaRevolution said:
I don't know man. The kid was being an ass, but that old man was calm, and not escalating shit. That crazy unarmed asshole is a walking billboard for gun owners. That psyco would have likely beat the old man to death with that baseball bat if he wasn't armed.

Look to me that this guy was dumping this mattress in this guys alley, and he came out armed to stop him. Your stupid if you go out there to stop him not armed. So you can let the guy dump his shit in your alley, or confront him armed.

That unarmed psyco had big balls, and he won a big ball prize.
I didn't see the baseball bat, might have missed it. Don't really wanna watch again.

As a juror it comes down two things. 1. Did the old guy come out with gun already in hand, or was it conceal carry? If he came out with it in hand already, that's a little different. I mean the other guy could still walk away instead of getting a bat out.

But if the old guy had his gun just in pocket and told the guy to cut the dumping shit out, and then raging guy gets a bat, then no question at all, he got himself shot.

Either way, I don't see an anti-gun angle from this at all though.
 
I saw this yesterday and concluded it was a giant clusterfuck. The dead guy is the dumbest one of the lot. It's beyond ridiculous to stand toe to toe against two armed men while repeatedly yelling you're going to kill THEM.
 
Did the old man get knocked over at the end just before his son started shooting

Also was there a fourth guy in a cut up tank top next to the camera person
 
Patrick Carey said:
News story: https://www.washingtonpost.com/crim...over-mattress-man-said-then-he-was-shot-dead/

This takes the cake. this is the most senseless, unnecessary death you will see. Everyone involved was an idiot. The man that was shot appeared to pull out a baseball bat after screaming at the armed hillbillies, you can tell because in the full video he throws the baseball bat after the two pistol shots.

In a way it's hard to not say it was self defense...the guy drew a baseball bat and said he would kill them.

Anyways I am using this to soap box on gun owners. It is very obvious to me that some gun owners think that buying some 300$ EC9 or mossberg shockwave that they are now powerful. This is merely an observation of mine. I have bought 10+ guns in the last year, I am around gun nuts all the time because shooting is fun. I am just observing this commonality in the community. One of my friends texted me "I feel so powerful" after he bought his first ar15. I was disturbed because even if he was joking that isn't something I would even think to say because it's weird as fuck.

This video in particular has kind of fucked me up. Last week I was walking my dog and some lady on the path started ordering me off the path because my dog was "going to attack her". She was crazy. I just ignored her because why would I entertain that? Ego. I should have just complied.

Instead I just ignored her and held my dog's leash tighter. When I was within 10 feet or so she bladed her stance and put her hand on her hip like she was about to draw on me. All I said to her was "you are not about to shoot my dog". She did not do anything, because obviously she was just trying to intimidate me to do what she wanted. I can't help but feel like she thought the fact that she was armed meant she could get me to do what she wanted.

In the video you hear the now deceased man ordering the two fat fucks what to do, "go back inside and put the gun away" when he himself could have done the exact same thing.

I understand why gun owners are viewed so negatively now.
The guy was threatening to kill them repeatedly, then tried to attack them with a deadly weapon.

This is the definition of a justified shooting.
 
