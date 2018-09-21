Patrick Carey
News story: https://www.washingtonpost.com/crim...over-mattress-man-said-then-he-was-shot-dead/
This takes the cake. this is the most senseless, unnecessary death you will see. Everyone involved was an idiot. The man that was shot appeared to pull out a baseball bat after screaming at the armed hillbillies, you can tell because in the full video he throws the baseball bat after the two pistol shots.
In a way it's hard to not say it was self defense...the guy drew a baseball bat and said he would kill them.
Anyways I am using this to soap box on gun owners. It is very obvious to me that some gun owners think that buying some 300$ EC9 or mossberg shockwave that they are now powerful. This is merely an observation of mine. I have bought 10+ guns in the last year, I am around gun nuts all the time because shooting is fun. I am just observing this commonality in the community. One of my friends texted me "I feel so powerful" after he bought his first ar15. I was disturbed because even if he was joking that isn't something I would even think to say because it's weird as fuck.
This video in particular has kind of fucked me up. Last week I was walking my dog and some lady on the path started ordering me off the path because my dog was "going to attack her". She was crazy. I just ignored her because why would I entertain that? Ego. I should have just complied.
Instead I just ignored her and held my dog's leash tighter. When I was within 10 feet or so she bladed her stance and put her hand on her hip like she was about to draw on me. All I said to her was "you are not about to shoot my dog". She did not do anything, because obviously she was just trying to intimidate me to do what she wanted. I can't help but feel like she thought the fact that she was armed meant she could get me to do what she wanted.
In the video you hear the now deceased man ordering the two fat fucks what to do, "go back inside and put the gun away" when he himself could have done the exact same thing.
I understand why gun owners are viewed so negatively now.
