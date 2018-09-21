I wish I hadn't watched that. I'm pretty bummed out now.I mean there's a lot to dissect out of that. The things the human ego will make us do. That's really the thing here, the ego and fear of hurting it. Imagine the last thing your children ever see of you is you acting like a raging maniac in an alley because a fat guy pulled a gun on you and that hurt your ego. Because you didn't have your own gun and otherwise would have to submit.And likewise, the gun owner's ego made him also not able to walk away before it escalated to that point. Neither ego allowing either side to back down, the fear of being beaten up made him resort to pulling a gun. He could have walked away if the other guy was acting aggressive prior to that.Really sad all the way around.However to bring this back around to War Room, I don't think I could convict the old guy of murder on this. Maybe manslaughter, if I knew more of what happened before the camera started rolling. Not sure on the other fat guy in the jeans. He was more of an antagonist than the old guy. But old guy did give him plenty of chances to walk away. But I'm sure there was a point before the gun came out that HE also could have walked away.