Dillydilly
Sportsbook
Staff member
Forum Moderator
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2019
- Messages
- 17,374
- Reaction score
- 47,606
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Texas @ Georgia 7:30pm ET 11-15. Please add to the discussion here.
Dude is going to be banging Sydney Sweeney after winning the ship this year
Bet exchange...I got bama for 1 million vs your beloved steers. @helax make it soDude is going to be banging Sydney Sweeney after winning the ship this year
Arch just a stepping stone until she gets her hands on a sherdog modDude is going to be banging Sydney Sweeney after winning the ship this year
We don't play AlabamaBet exchange...I got bama for 1 million vs your beloved steers. @helax make it so
I need to go check my Mega Millions tickets... My Sydney Sweeney LA 4 could be waiting.I too am dirty
Sign me up you motorboating sob....Arch just a stepping stone until she gets her hands on a sherdog mod
Winner bought in Georgia....I need to go check my Mega Millions tickets... My Sydney Sweeney LA 4 could be waiting.
Bama, georgia...all those in breds look the same to meWe don't play Alabama