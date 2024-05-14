That’s not usually what non-competes are for, prohibitions on working a second job for a competitor can be dealt with by an employer’s conflict of interest policy.



Non-competes are more for prohibiting former employees from going to work for a competitor after that employee has been terminated or resigned, for a specific period of time.



In Canada non-competes are generally unenforceable against ordinary employees, regardless of industry. Where they are enforced are with respect to owners of a company in the case of a merger or acquisition. So say Joe owns company X and is quite successful. Along comes company Y and they want to buy company X from him. They can do so, and make him sign a non-compete preventing him from opening up Company Z across the street from Company X.



However, say some white collar professional like an engineer is working for company A and his employment contract has a non-compete in it and then Company A fires him, so he goes to work for Company B and then Company A tries to get an injunction from the court prohibiting him from working at Company B. Typically Canadian courts would not grant that injunction because about 100 years ago Courts in Canada took the position that non-competes vis a vis employees were tantamount to slavery and were effectively banned for public policy reasons.