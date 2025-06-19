Economy Texas defunds state border wall program after $3B in taxpayer money wasted.

After $3B in taxpayer money wasted and only 8% of the wall built the Texas legislature quietly defunded the project. What went wrong here? Even in Trump's first term, when building a border wall was a top priority, the federal gov't only completed 21 miles of wall in Texas. Seems like either incompetence or leaders realizing what a waste of money it is.

With only 8% built, Texas quietly defunds state border wall program

Texas officials suggested the federal government could pick up construction. However, during President Trump’s first term, his administration built about one-third of what the state was able to put up in the same amount of time.
Probably a mistake. I guess its not so necessary now as we're actually enforcing immigration laws, but they'll regret it when the next democratic admin opens the flood gates, which they will.
 
$3 Billion?

6023c9d767d1e300113c5330
 
In all seriousness, this seems like a poorly thought-out program that was done more for optics than actual substance.
It could have had substance but was fought every step of the way. You need to be fair here. Then Biden started selling off the materials for peanuts, which I am sure people got rich off of.
 
It could have had substance but was fought every step of the way. You need to be fair here. Then Biden started selling off the materials for peanuts, which I am sure people got rich off of.
This was a state funded program within the state of Texas. Who was fighting them?
 
Is this the fund Gin Blossoms Steve Bannon stole from or is that another wall building scam.

I wonder how much the builder of the wall has donated politically. Usually when something goes this bad, there is a group of elected officials who got a taste of the wasted tax dollars.
 
Your article says they are using the money for DPS and national guard for apprehensions, and the federal government will pick up wall construction. The 21 miles the federal government built in Trump's first term was just in Texas, they built 452 miles of border wall in the other border states.
 
What are you after here? sounds like a Texas problem to me. You live in Texas?
 
What are you after here? sounds like a Texas problem to me. You live in Texas?
It's a program in Texas that on its face looks like a huge waste of taxpayer money. This is the WR. We talk politics here. Now either contribute to the convo or fuck off. I am personally hoping for door #2.
 
