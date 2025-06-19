Crazy Source
After $3B in taxpayer money wasted and only 8% of the wall built the Texas legislature quietly defunded the project. What went wrong here? Even in Trump's first term, when building a border wall was a top priority, the federal gov't only completed 21 miles of wall in Texas. Seems like either incompetence or leaders realizing what a waste of money it is.
With only 8% built, Texas quietly defunds state border wall program
Texas officials suggested the federal government could pick up construction. However, during President Trump’s first term, his administration built about one-third of what the state was able to put up in the same amount of time.
