Crime Texas Creeps Indicted in Wild Plot to Invade Tiny Island to Kill the Men and Use Women and Children as "Their Sex Slaves": Feds

Two twisted Texans allegedly planned to invade a small Haitian island with an army of homeless people — to kill all the men so they could enslave the women and kids as “their sex slaves,” according to federal prosecutors.

Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, 21, and Tanner Christopher Thomas, 20, were indicted for conspiracy to murder, maim or kidnap in a foreign country for the bonkers plot “for the purpose of carrying out their rape fantasies,” federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

The accused :eek::eek::eek::eek:philes “planned to purchase a sailboat, firearms, and ammunition, then recruit members of the [Washington, DC] homeless population to serve as a mercenary force as they invaded Gonave Island and staged a coup d’etat,” the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas said of the island of about 100,000 people.

“Weisenburg and Thomas intended to murder all of the men on the island so that they could then turn all of the women and children into their sex slaves,” the feds alleged.

The pair “undertook numerous overt acts in furtherance of their invasion plan, including making operational and logistical plans” — and even learning Haitian Creole, the feds said.

Weisenburg enrolled in the North Texas Fire Academy to learn “command-and-control protocols” and traveled to Thailand to take sailing lessons, according to the indictment.

Thomas even enlisted in the US Air Force to acquire military skills needed for the murderous takeover, the feds said, with the Air Force involved in the investigation.

He changed his initial station assignment from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Andrews Air Base in Maryland to be close to potential homeless recruits in the DC area.

<Huh2>


oh yeah, and just for good measure...

Both were also charged with persuading a minor to make child pornography, which was found on their devices.

<shadface>

Link
 
tbf they must've been high as fuck

Once me and my buddies ate a ton of edibles and spent 3 straight days plotting a coup of New Zealand
 
They are trying to take over Gonave Island in Haiti, which has over 80k people? Of course these imbeciles have no idea what's going on in Haiti. More likely they'll be killed, barbeque, and eaten

90
 
Doesn´t sound realistic. 2 guys wanted to hire homeless people to take over a island of 100 k people, and then have let´s say 60 k women and childreen for sex ? Seems really bizare and off.

In any case they seem to be child predators according to this thing you posted.
 
Let's be honest here. Who HASN'T had this exact same fantasy???
 
They would have been robbed or killed by the homeless in Washington D.C two un-street wise 20 year olds approaching crazy homeless in D.C one of the craziest cities in the U.S.
From a practical and logistical standpoint recruiting homeless in Austin would make more sense for Texans.
 
Stoic1 said:
Sailing to Haiti with a boatload of homeless sounds like an adventure in itself. Wish the feds would have let this play out a bit further then we could have a movie made.

Tom Hanks would be perfect in this role.

<{ohyeah}>
This is more like a role for timothy chalemet.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
They are trying to take over Gonave Island in Haiti, which has over 80k people? Of course these imbeciles have no idea what's going on in Haiti. More likely they'll be killed, barbeque, and eaten

90
Yeah honestly this is one time the feds should have thrown them on a boat and said ‘go for it’.. from there the problem would just sort of work itself out
 
Trabaho said:
Doesn´t sound realistic. 2 guys wanted to hire homeless people to take over a island of 100 k people, and then have let´s say 60 k women and childreen for sex ? Seems really bizare and off.

In any case they seem to be child predators according to this thing you posted.
No one said they were smart.

Doesn't seem like they had a plan to disarm their homeless shock troops even if the initial invasion was successful.

And no plan to deal with retaliation from Haitian warlords.
 
