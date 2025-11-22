DougieJones
You're The Man Now Dog Belt
Two twisted Texans allegedly planned to invade a small Haitian island with an army of homeless people — to kill all the men so they could enslave the women and kids as “their sex slaves,” according to federal prosecutors.
Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, 21, and Tanner Christopher Thomas, 20, were indicted for conspiracy to murder, maim or kidnap in a foreign country for the bonkers plot “for the purpose of carrying out their rape fantasies,” federal prosecutors announced Thursday.
The accused philes “planned to purchase a sailboat, firearms, and ammunition, then recruit members of the [Washington, DC] homeless population to serve as a mercenary force as they invaded Gonave Island and staged a coup d’etat,” the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas said of the island of about 100,000 people.
“Weisenburg and Thomas intended to murder all of the men on the island so that they could then turn all of the women and children into their sex slaves,” the feds alleged.
The pair “undertook numerous overt acts in furtherance of their invasion plan, including making operational and logistical plans” — and even learning Haitian Creole, the feds said.
Weisenburg enrolled in the North Texas Fire Academy to learn “command-and-control protocols” and traveled to Thailand to take sailing lessons, according to the indictment.
Thomas even enlisted in the US Air Force to acquire military skills needed for the murderous takeover, the feds said, with the Air Force involved in the investigation.
He changed his initial station assignment from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Andrews Air Base in Maryland to be close to potential homeless recruits in the DC area.
oh yeah, and just for good measure...
Both were also charged with persuading a minor to make child pornography, which was found on their devices.
