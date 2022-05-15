cottagecheesefan
A study finds that males who were given testosterone had a shift to the right with their politics. They associated this shift with elevated/improved mood
moreover, prior to being given extra testosterone, weakly affiliated democrats had on average 19% higher testosterone levels that strongly affiliated democrats.
https://www.openicpsr.org/openicpsr/project/155441/version/V1/view
