Social Testosterone leads to a shift away from democrats

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Apr 3, 2002
Messages
32,893
Reaction score
34,982
A study finds that males who were given testosterone had a shift to the right with their politics. They associated this shift with elevated/improved mood

moreover, prior to being given extra testosterone, weakly affiliated democrats had on average 19% higher testosterone levels that strongly affiliated democrats.


https://www.openicpsr.org/openicpsr/project/155441/version/V1/view

 
We tested the fixity of political preferences of 136 healthy males during the 2011 U.S. presidential election season by administering synthetic testosterone or placebo to participants who had identified the strength of their political affiliation. Before the testosterone treatment, we found that weakly affiliated Democrats had 19% higher basal testosterone than those who identified strongly with the party (p=0.015). When weakly affiliated Democrats received additional testosterone, the strength of their party fell by 12% (p=.01) and they reported 45% warmer feelings towards Republican candidates for president (p < 0.001). Our results demonstrate that testosterone induces a “red shift" among weakly-affiliated Democrats. This effect was associated with improved mood. No effects were found of testosterone administration for strongly affiliated Democrats or strong or weak Republicans. Our findings provide evidence that neuroactive hormones affect political preferences.

...

So, on-the-fence Democrats showed some shift towards Romney (if he was even the candidate yet in 2011) and nobody else showed any change.
 
Wadtucket said:
Garbage study

"Science" is completely broken and anybody caring about "studies" these days is a fool

That being said, women-to-men trans folx are the REAL conservatives then innit
Click to expand...
It looks like this old study was just posted on r/conspiracy and r/conservative on Reddit. He had to copy and paste it here I guess.
 
Wadtucket said:
Garbage study

"Science" is completely broken and anybody caring about "studies" these days is a fool

That being said, women-to-men trans folx are the REAL conservatives then innit
Click to expand...
as-fuck-nicolas-cage.gif
 
Fake Doctor said:
Isn't that right at the core of conservative ideology - anxiety about change? Hell, the whole Chesterton's Fence thing can easily be framed in terms of a fear of unintended consequences.
Click to expand...

Depends what the change is.
 
blaseblah said:
Intelligence = a shift away from both parties
Click to expand...
Meh...I think it's more a case of the extreme few making lots of noise, however, the right seems to be hampered by it more because the Trump albatross still hangs heavy on all there necks.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Oh wow, doing a deep dive right meow and a pew study indicates more than double the cases of mental illness among democrats



A Gallup survey indicates the same

Click to expand...

So, I looked at the first one, and not surprising, that's not what it says.

It says self-identified liberals reported more mental health conditions than self-identified conservatives. It also shows that younger people on both sides reported more mental health conditions than older people (younger conservatives have more mental health conditions than older liberals, for example).

But the Pew Study this allegedly comes from, which they didn't link to, but I found, doesn't even contain this data, as far as I see.
 
TRT just makes you feel better in general. I'm on it, I know.

It also makes you want to fuck constantly. Probably not trying to attribute that to a political thing though
 
I've often thought that leftist politics is maternalism and empathy taken to a disordered mentally ill level. It's maternalism on steriods

From leftist promotion of lgbtq+, coddling of sexual and gender disorders, to the leftist belief that government needs to provide food, shelter, childcare and everything.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,824
Messages
56,741,208
Members
175,384
Latest member
Dondido

Share this page

Back
Top