give it time, not a lot, but some time to iron out the details. Phone Key in case you're using a card, use the phone key, it's super reliable.



hopefully you got FSD, it's magic these days, and 2023 is the first year with HW4, best value used car for FSD (I plan to get my kids this model year in the future to save money while being somewhat future proof with FSD).



use auto gear switching



basically, that's all you need to know, it's a minimalist vehicle.



PS, lay off the throttle, tires chew up fast on tesla's due to weight and regenerative braking

Get a 220v line installed by Jose for 600 bucks, go on amazon and look for EV ready outlet, there is a car icon, other cheap outlets will melt. The Tesla charger vs corded, IMO, I like the corded because it's more general purpose in case you need other 220 access on occasion. 30A vs 48A charging might matter if you charge multiple vehicles, however, 30A is plenty fast (I have a cybertruck with massive battery).