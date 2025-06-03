Social Tesla Owners TME

Jacket time

Jacket time

Truth is Treason
Long story short, the local Honda dealership keep e-mailing me to buy my car.
Last week, they had a 2023 Model 3 Performance for 30k. They gave me 25k for my Civic and I wrote them a check for 5.

I am a fish out of water here, it was unexpected.
Any tips, tricks or habits... So far so good
 
Steering - Soft
Brake mode - Roll
If using a supercharger to charge do it at night it's like half the price you can find the hours and fees on the Tesla website
 
Paint a swastika on the car so antifa will think it's already vandalized and won't bother vandalizing it more
 
yeah, I was a naysayer. It's going from horse and buggy to Starship chopsticks
This thing is F**king crazy. I wish I was more prepared for the purchase
 
You can summon them? That's fucking awesome

Edit never mind. Reading up on it it's not what I thought it was. I thought you could summon it to come drive to wherever you are. It seems it only works in parking lots.
 
my boss does it in our lot
He sets the interior climate ahead of time and it shows up

i'm not on board yet
 
give it time, not a lot, but some time to iron out the details. Phone Key in case you're using a card, use the phone key, it's super reliable.

hopefully you got FSD, it's magic these days, and 2023 is the first year with HW4, best value used car for FSD (I plan to get my kids this model year in the future to save money while being somewhat future proof with FSD).

use auto gear switching

basically, that's all you need to know, it's a minimalist vehicle.

PS, lay off the throttle, tires chew up fast on tesla's due to weight and regenerative braking
Get a 220v line installed by Jose for 600 bucks, go on amazon and look for EV ready outlet, there is a car icon, other cheap outlets will melt. The Tesla charger vs corded, IMO, I like the corded because it's more general purpose in case you need other 220 access on occasion. 30A vs 48A charging might matter if you charge multiple vehicles, however, 30A is plenty fast (I have a cybertruck with massive battery).
 
I'm guessing your car didn't come with a charger?

If you have a mobile charger, then depending on how much you drive, you don't even need to install a charger. I've had various EV's for nearly 10 years and I've never had the need beyond just a normal outlet.
 
No charger came with the car.
We have been renting the same Condo for 19 yrs. I'm not trying to install a 240.

I will use 120 in my garage. I drive 14 miles a day and have another car
I bought this charger

https://www.amazon.com/Charger-Electric-Adapter-Connector-Portable/dp/B0D1VDM93Y/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2KPX4AJ91B4FB&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.Gq9VBR2YeApqcgvQ6k-IlMkDD0ra75Glj16maTDE4y1UCrGjpmUhbHl6c15GnPwH9Fx0v0bMFpJtp1xLdApaL7HSwKHFFcP6JKaC5pQv8hkv_nWZDzymdMq-k1oifUJ1Uv7NlqkfNLNItP55kx4B6GcUrA-evIkP5GKqViom5EwHTYCs9yAavvJl6iAA8OH3aaL0D97zCOC8b9msoyJgis2Dn6AoIoIyTbxEd4bQqzu1TrWNHma3OfcvB_Hn2_5zUkxzAzsoXyfQXa1j0jCCjAmGhJLqBWVUuBYYSjh2YcY.KvJ3Nfvl2kOw6j5bTHt5gZZu6sa7qkb57W25g1w2akE&dib_tag=se&keywords=Level%2B1%2F2%2BTesla%2BCharger%2C%2B16A%2C%2B25ft%2BExtension%2BCable%2C%2BDual%2BVoltage%2B240V%2BNEMA%2B6-20%2BPlug%2B%26%2B120V%2BNEMA%2B5-15%2BAdapter%2C%2BNACS%2BConnector%2C%2BPortable%2BHome%2BElectric%2BCar%2BEV%2BCharger%2Bfor%2BTesla%2BModels%2BY%2FX%2F3%2FS&qid=1749074993&sprefix=level%2B1%2F2%2Btesla%2Bcharger%2C%2B16a%2C%2B25ft%2Bextension%2Bcable%2C%2Bdual%2Bvoltage%2B240v%2Bnema%2B6-20%2Bplug%2B%26%2B120v%2Bnema%2B5-15%2Badapter%2C%2Bnacs%2Bconnector%2C%2Bportable%2Bhome%2Belectric%2Bcar%2Bev%2Bcharger%2Bfor%2Btesla%2Bmodels%2By%2Fx%2F3%2Fs%2B%2Caps%2C122&sr=8-1&th=1
 
They take years to charge with a 120v outlet, good luck with that

