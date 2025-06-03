Jacket time
Truth is Treason
Long story short, the local Honda dealership keep e-mailing me to buy my car.
Last week, they had a 2023 Model 3 Performance for 30k. They gave me 25k for my Civic and I wrote them a check for 5.
I am a fish out of water here, it was unexpected.
Any tips, tricks or habits... So far so good
