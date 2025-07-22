lsa
🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🇫🇷
Pink Belt
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2006
- Messages
- 76,912
- Reaction score
- 113,125
Tesla Diner & Drive-in has opened its first restaurant in Hollywood,
The concept is a mix between traditional American diner and futurism. The idea is that Tesla owners will be able to charge their car and eat a hamburger, or a hot dog, while they wait. Elon Musk has already hinted that it could become a global venture with restaurants in major cities.
No tesla no service?
The concept is a mix between traditional American diner and futurism. The idea is that Tesla owners will be able to charge their car and eat a hamburger, or a hot dog, while they wait. Elon Musk has already hinted that it could become a global venture with restaurants in major cities.
Tesla's retro-futuristic diner officially opens as Elon Musk hints at more locations | TechCrunch
The Tesla Diner & Drive-In officially opened Monday and it seems Elon Musk is planning for more.
techcrunch.com
No tesla no service?