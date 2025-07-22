  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Food & Drink Tesla opens doors to futuristic roadside diner

Tesla Diner & Drive-in has opened its first restaurant in Hollywood,

The concept is a mix between traditional American diner and futurism. The idea is that Tesla owners will be able to charge their car and eat a hamburger, or a hot dog, while they wait. Elon Musk has already hinted that it could become a global venture with restaurants in major cities.

techcrunch.com

Tesla's retro-futuristic diner officially opens as Elon Musk hints at more locations | TechCrunch

The Tesla Diner & Drive-In officially opened Monday and it seems Elon Musk is planning for more.
No tesla no service?
 
Next time we drive down to SoCal I may check it out for fun! lol...
 
GettyImages-2224039901.jpg


These restaurants will be a bizarre gathering of left wing environmentalists, right wingers, Elon fan boys and regular people who bought Tesla to save on gas money. Basically the Sherdog war room in a restaurant form
 
