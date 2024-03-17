Tesla Cyber Truck, Driven in NC

First one seen in traffic. Looks like a triangle space ship design. Not IMHO pretty, and I wanted to like it. Didn't even slightly resemble a truck.
Wasn't local, had 30 day dealer tag, driver wouldn't answer about what state it was from & it's price.


Now a reality, if anyone wondered about it making in to production.

Didn't this Tesla Truck-Tease start years ago, at an estimate of about $35K ?
 
I've seen a few on the freeway in the Bay Area over the past 6ish months, but just saw one at my work parking lot a couple days ago.
FupBwCx.jpeg
 
