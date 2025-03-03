  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Terrorist drives car through crowd of people in Mannheim, Germany

I'm not seeing any information at all on the attacker yet. How do we know it was terrorism?
 
Germany has did this to themselves. Merkle set them on this path and they've continued to march down it till they are now reaping the results.
Fair. The election campaign (and quite honestly the past few decades) made it painfully obvious that only one party, no matter what you think of them otherwise, would seriously try to attack the problem. That party only got around 20% of the votes.
 
Even if AfD were the clear winners they would not be allowed to assume control. Germany will destroy itself before it allows them or another party like them to lead regardless of whether it might be in that countries best interest to let them do so for awhile.

Its not desired by those in power in Germany now nor their controllers in Brussels.
 
Its not desired by those in power in Germany now nor their controllers in Brussels.
Sadly, that's probably true.
 
It devolves on the Germany people to decide what they really want and to vote accordingly. One of two things would happen, either they get leadership willing to put their citizens first rather than a grand EU passion project and deal with the parallel society within their borders or...Their existing leaders and the EU show their hand and drop the Democratic act to ignore any vote or group they dislike and simply refuse to allow them to assume power, outlaw them, jail them for some crime or another, etc.
 
👍<lol>

Election result would be that the people clearly want a CDU/AfD government :rolleyes::(
 
👍<lol>



Because too many morons still fall for a party that has essentially been left wing for over 20 years. They also clearly stated that they won't work with the AfD.
 
