2 dead 25 injured say bild
Waiting for the facts to come out later today, but it does fit a certain playbook.
That’s how we know it’s terrorism.I'm not seeing any information at all on the attacker yet. How do we know it was terrorism?
Fair. The election campaign (and quite honestly the past few decades) made it painfully obvious that only one party, no matter what you think of them otherwise, would seriously try to attack the problem. That party only got around 20% of the votes.Germany has did this to themselves. Merkle set them on this path and they've continued to march down it till they are now reaping the results.
Even if AfD were the clear winners they would not be allowed to assume control. Germany will destroy itself before it allows them or another party like them to lead regardless of whether it might be in that countries best interest to let them do so for awhile.Fair. The election campaign (and quite honestly the past few decades) made it painfully obvious that only one party, no matter what you think of them otherwise, would seriously try to attack the problem. That party only got around 20% of the votes.
Sadly, that's probably true.Even if AfD were the clear winners they would not be allowed to assume control. Germany will destroy itself before it allows them or another party like them to lead regardless of whether it might be in that countries best interest to let them do so for awhile.
Its not desired by those in power in Germany now nor their controllers in Brussels.
It devolves on the Germany people to decide what they really want and to vote accordingly. One of two things would happen, either they get leadership willing to put their citizens first rather than a grand EU passion project and deal with the parallel society within their borders or...Their existing leaders and the EU show their hand and drop the Democratic act to ignore any vote or group they dislike and simply refuse to allow them to assume power, outlaw them, jail them for some crime or another, etc.Sadly, that's probably true.
Anti right wing demonstration is being organized as we speak.
Fair. The election campaign (and quite honestly the past few decades) made it painfully obvious that only one party, no matter what you think of them otherwise, would seriously try to attack the problem. That party only got around 20% of the votes.
Because too many morons still fall for a party that has essentially been left wing for over 20 years. They also clearly stated that they won't work with the AfD.
Election result would be that the people clearly want a CDU/AfD government