Territorialism? I mean, socially.......

Home_Slice

Home_Slice

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 4, 2022
Messages
383
Reaction score
244
Maybe some of you have been managing this the majority of your life?

It's kind of new to me though.

I'm not sure how it's just sprung itself upon me in my late 30's, but here I am!

Basically at the moment I live in an area that populated but fuckheads. Dipshits going no where in life, and overcompensate by being highly territorial and acting like they have rights over state owned property (like the streets around where they live).

For some reason, they all absolutely hate me, like they feel challenged by me on an innate level.

There's this one absolute faker who, every time he sees me now, his face goes bright red and when he walks past me, he pretends he can't see me, cause it's like he wants to get in my face and show me "who's boss", but I would absolutely maul him (I'm twice his size and he came down to my boxing gym years ago a couple times thinking he'd learn how to fight, but basically left after he tasted leather once or twice, he's a nancy, but a fake tough-guy in the street).

And there's a never ending amount of that type.

My entire town is largely made up of idiots like that, they're like the dominant species around here.

Maybe I've just recently "come into my own" in terms of personality or something, but all these dipshits are becoming like hyper defensive when I have to pass them in the streets now etc.
 
Last edited:
Today as an example, I was passing this fool on the high street, he was walking with two girls behind him.

When he saw me he kind of beelined in my direction, then changed angles at the last minute to avoid walking into me.

It was obvious he was checking to see if I'd step to the side to avoid him, therefore he'd feel like the "big man".

Of course I saw him coming about 10 paces away and handled it effortlessly, then he said something bitchy and minced off.

The two chickens following him tried to mumble something bitchy also, but at the same time kind of looked embarrassed seeing their "tough guy" friend just got exposed as being a total fraud.

And this type of fuckery now, it's CONSTANT, I can't step outside the door without it happening.

Honestly I'm not sure if it's good or bad cause I've hated the foolishness and fakeness of the culture I've been surrounded by for so long.
 
If it seems like everyone around you is a cunt... hate to break it to you dude, but it's you who's the cunt.
 
Contempt said:
If it seems like everyone around you is a cunt... hate to break it to you dude, but it's you who's the cunt.
Click to expand...
Not in this situation.

Ever hear the expression, "it is not a sign of good health, to be well adapted in a sick society"?

The primary culture here is deplorable.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Koya
I speak too loudly
2 3
Replies
56
Views
1K
William Huggins
William Huggins

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,372
Messages
57,092,587
Members
175,537
Latest member
Araquém

Share this page

Back
Top