Terrible ref stoppage in Kape vs Almabayev

Especially after the two ignored eyepokes what heeeellll

Edit: I am not blaming Kape for the pokes tho cause the rakes kinda just happen sometimes as a way of parrying or pushing away the opponent(I accidentally did that in sparring)
 
Eye poke to punch in back of the head and then get stop when you have a legit double attempt.

Black history privilege ended a day ago
 
When you turn and run, and literally run, it doesn't look like you still wanna fight. So I don't really fault Beltran for that. But the eyepokes were awful and a bad job.
 
Eye poke to punch in back of the head and then get stop when you have a legit double attempt.

Black history privilege ended a day ago
You sound fragile and the type to project your racial insecurities on anything involving a dark skinned person. You probably think the Black mail man is delivering more than mail to your wife and honestly I wouldn’t blame her. Look at you buddy. You stench of fragility
 
When you turn and run, and literally run, it doesn't look like you still wanna fight. So I don't really fault Beltran for that. But the eyepokes were awful and a bad job.
Disagree, he was intelligently defending himself
 
You sound fragile and the type to project your racial insecurities on anything involving a dark skinned person. You probably think the Black mail man is delivering more than mail to your wife and honestly I wouldn’t blame her. Look at you buddy. You stench of fragility
Mailman puts mail in the mailbox not delivering directly. What a lame attempt at trying to assume infidelity because you are offended by a bad joke.
 
