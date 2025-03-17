REMEMBER, THIS IS JUST HOUSTON WITH six JUDGES WHOSE RELEASING FELONS ON PR BONDS HAS NETTED 45 dead people!! ​

FROM HOUSTON, we have six judges with a very high body count.district court judge with the most defendants he freed on bond who later picked up a murder charge is 182nd Judge Danny Lacayo with 10…TEN BODIES BECAUSE OF THIS JUDGEHouston judge lori chambers-gray has released nine felons out on no bond or personal recognizance bond (a promise to show up to court dates) that have gone on to kill others. NINE!!!From the article below:Coming in second, 182nd Criminal District Court Judge Danny Lacayo. He has eight defendants now charged with killing someone after he allowed them to remain free while picking up new felony charges.His body count is 8Take 41-year-old Jonny Zermeno"We got a PR bond for assault on a family member, we have another felony bond for violation of a protective order, and then we had another felony bond for continuous violence against a family member," Kahan said.On Sunday, Zermeno shot and killed that family member claiming it was an accident.Then there are three other judges that each released six felons on bond and they each killed someone-so I am not real good at maths, but that is 18 dead people because of the retards on the bench.232nd Criminal District Court Judge Josh Hill, 230th Criminal District Court Judge Chris Morton, 263rd Judge Any Martin, and 248th Judge Hillary Unger have all given multiple felony or PR bonds to at least six defendants now accused of killing someone while free on those bonds.