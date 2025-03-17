  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Crime Terrible judges that must be removed from the bench

We bitch about the police, we bitch about the prosecutors-it’s time to start blasting the judges that give weak sentences. Maybe they let a dangerous person on the streets with no bail and they go on to kill someone-let’s call them out.
 
My first target is Utah district judge douglas hogan, who has on several cases, allowed shitbags to go free. In the first instance in 2020, he sentenced a man with over 13,000 images of child pornography to 200 days in jail followed by probation and registration as a predator. The videos were said to be horrific including toddlers being raped by grown men.

Then, in 2022, he released 3 men who raped a 14 year old girl on probation for four years. They were South African immigrants and two of them were turned over to ice to determine if they could stay or not. They got this girl drunk and raped her while she was unconscious. Unconscious people can’t give consent nor can 14 year olds. The men were all over the age of 21.





https://www.ksl.com/article/50364761/3-men-who-raped-or-filmed-14-year-old-sentenced-to-probation
 
Well the rule of thumb is any ideological implant should be kicked out. How you weed that out though, I'm sure I don't know.

Cause ideological judges are basically the inquisition.
 
FROM HOUSTON, we have six judges with a very high body count.

district court judge with the most defendants he freed on bond who later picked up a murder charge is 182nd Judge Danny Lacayo with 10…TEN BODIES BECAUSE OF THIS JUDGE

Houston judge lori chambers-gray has released nine felons out on no bond or personal recognizance bond (a promise to show up to court dates) that have gone on to kill others. NINE!!!

From the article below:

Coming in second, 182nd Criminal District Court Judge Danny Lacayo. He has eight defendants now charged with killing someone after he allowed them to remain free while picking up new felony charges.

His body count is 8

Take 41-year-old Jonny Zermeno

"We got a PR bond for assault on a family member, we have another felony bond for violation of a protective order, and then we had another felony bond for continuous violence against a family member," Kahan said.

On Sunday, Zermeno shot and killed that family member claiming it was an accident.

Then there are three other judges that each released six felons on bond and they each killed someone-so I am not real good at maths, but that is 18 dead people because of the retards on the bench.

232nd Criminal District Court Judge Josh Hill, 230th Criminal District Court Judge Chris Morton, 263rd Judge Any Martin, and 248th Judge Hillary Unger have all given multiple felony or PR bonds to at least six defendants now accused of killing someone while free on those bonds.

REMEMBER, THIS IS JUST HOUSTON WITH six JUDGES WHOSE RELEASING FELONS ON PR BONDS HAS NETTED 45 dead people!!


https://www.fox26houston.com/news/w...o-remain-free-on-multiple-felony-and-pr-bonds
 
I'd respect the English much more if they would at least organize a 'peaceful protest' in response to these judges.
 
Memphis Judge bill anderson jr let a murderer out on a personal recognizance bond (again, a promise to show up for court) he and another 15 year old tried to rob a fifteen year old selling guns on the street. They tried to steal the guns and when the kid tried to pull the guns away from them, he was shot in the back of the head.


https://www.localmemphis.com/articl...bail/522-58570ad9-27ae-4ad3-aac4-c1dd8c466be1
 
GearSolidMetal said:






I'd respect the English much more if they would at least organize a 'peaceful protest' in response to these judges.
UK is a completely different kind of fucked up animal. You get jail time for mean tweets but nothing for rape or child porn
 
As i understand none of the South African rapists were even deported.

But there’s so many stories from the US and Europe of migrant rapists getting light sentences AND not even being deported that It’s hard to keep track.

They were released under Biden so chances are excellent they’re still here.


As for the judge. Yeah, he’s a piece of shit but Utah in general has always hit a very weak note on sex crimes for a deep red state.

They’re pretty unique in that regard. Their sentencing guideline are fundamentally weak on crime. Sex crime in particular. A lot of things about Utah scream blue state for a state democrats can’t win in. But I can’t think of a blue state that has weaker penalties for sex offenders. Maybe districts but not states.


Not sure why though but I’m sure there is a historical thread that leads to why they’re like that.

Maybe it’s just the fact that they’re not a high crime state in general so like what countries like Sweden used to be like before Muslims made crime an hourly reality..Utah also used the fact that they don’t deal with a lot of crime to become “compassionate” to the few people who do.

In the case of the :eek::eek::eek::eek: CEO his sentence actually fell under the sentencing recommendations. After a petition for removal caught on the Utah Bar came out and defended the ruling.

Because it really hasn’t been just this judge and these two cases. I’ve heard about plenty of awful stories from Utah with just shockingly weak sentencing over the years

But these things didn’t go unnoticed and the Utah legislature has passed dozens of new laws enhancing penalties to hopefully match up with the rest of the country .
 
The XL said:
Judges have way too much power
Maybe change it to a panel of judges that review each case and vote on it before coming up with a bail amount. They would read the criminal complaint (the warrant served on them) look at past criminal history, and determine is this person a risk to the community or a flight risk? Then each judge scores a 1-5 rating on various areas : seriousness of the crime. Prior criminal history, are they a flight risk, and finally the evidence against them.

Then add up all the scores and it it is above a certain threshold they stay locked up with no bond (no amount of money will free this person) or a very high bond.
 
You organizing a witch hunt based on twitter and tabloid posts without knowing the full facts of the story?
 
