Terrible decision.... Blaydes lost that fight

He lost the fight won the sports competition on technicality.

You give him 1 & 3 on doing a little more.

Round 2 Kuniev inflicted major damage.

However at least the guy who didn't cheat won. Kuniev looked to grab the fence all night long.

But flaws of the 10-9 system. That 2 round Kuniev did more to Blyades than Blyades to him in rounds 1&3 times two.
 
Last edited:
I dont see how he won round 3. 1 punch should equal 20 leg knees. Those knees are barely strikes they weren't even hard knees
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
Score fights as a whole based on total cumulative damage is a hill I will die on.
Click to expand...
Problem is it's too subjective especially for 5 rounders. If I was the judge I'd just give Kuniev the 3rd round to create poetic justice.
 
Blaydes looked awful but Kuniev did next to nothing in the third round. The fight was his for the taking and he just didnt. Blaydes won by holding him against the fence for what seemed like 3 minutes and landing a few big shots.
 
Couldn't care less if Blaydes never fights again.

He adds nothing to the division.
 
I disagree with the decision, I thought Blaydes lost, but IMO it was far from a "robbery." I had him winning only the second round, but the third round could have gone either way (for better or worse).

Blaydes complained he may have popped his MCL in the first round, if true, may have contributed to his performance.
 
TR1 said:
Click to expand...
What an absurd exaggeration. Blaydes is one of the few highly skilled HWs with wins over 8 top 10 opponents.
 
appears that 'damage' isn't a criteria anymore. Blaydes face was busted up bad.
 
He should have called out Jones instead of Gane. I think he would have had a better shot of getting that fight as Jon would have jumped to take that fight and say how Curtis has done more in this sport then Tom.
 
