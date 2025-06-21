Terrible decision.... Blaydes lost that fight

hbombbisping
Whoever that Russian is, Blaydes lost that fight.
Problem is it's too subjective especially for 5 rounders. If I was the judge I'd just give Kuniev the 3rd round to create poetic justice.Score fights as a whole based on total cumulative damage is a hill I will die on.
yeah blaydes looked awful against a truck driver
What an absurd exaggeration. Blaydes is one of the few highly skilled HWs with wins over 8 top 10 opponents.Couldn't care less if Blaydes never fights again.
He adds nothing to the division.