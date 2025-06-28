Terrence McKinney - just bleed

This guy really has a fun style. 19 first round finishes (win or lose) a whole bunch of which came within the opening minute

He either clobbers you right off the ring of the bell or gets smoked himself. He's basically the LW Melvin Manhoef

He's fighting today, Voasheslav Borschev who's a jobber so a highlight reel finish is incoming.

I'm picking McKinney here
 
A 23 fights career where a fighter has only seen the third round once (for 43 seconds) is the type of stat you would expect from a very blantant can crusher or a can used to throwing fights early.
Having that record with 10 fights in the UFC is an insane statistical anomaly.
Especially considering he got solid wins over the like of Frevola and Ziam along the way.
 
I will never miss this guy fight. Whatever the ufc is paying him isn’t enough.
 
Prazeres said:
A 23 fights career where a fighter has only seen the third round once (for 43 seconds) is the type of stat you would expect from a very blantant can crusher or a can used to throwing fights early.
Having that record with 10 fights in the UFC is an insane statistical anomaly.
Especially considering he got solid wins over the like of Frevola and Ziam along the way.
This is definitely the type of dude they were chasing through DWCS formatting.

Throw him on a card and with his reputation everyone knows you’re gonna see some shit. That’s not always a bad thing especially for a guy who’s likely on a mid level contract.
 
17-7, with 16 of his wins coming in the first round, and one win coming in the third round back in 2018 before he joined the UFC.

7-4 since joining the UFC in 2021, with no fights ending in decision. None of his 24 career fights have gone to decision.

Dude is definitely an action fighter, great observations TS.
 
