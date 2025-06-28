Terrence McKinney - just bleed

joey gerbils
This guy really has a fun style. 19 first round finishes (win or lose) a whole bunch of which came within the opening minute
He either clobbers you right off the ring of the bell or gets smoked himself. He's basically the LW Melvin Manhoef
He's fighting today, Voasheslav Borschev who's a jobber so a highlight reel finish is incoming.
I'm picking McKinney here
