Social Terrence Howard and Bill Maher Have an Idiot Contest

what do you think , is this accurate what prof. Dave is trying to explain ?

Terrence Howard is all over the place recently! After humiliating himself on the PBD podcast, he decided to jump on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast and continue the insanity. Normally I would avoid doing another Terry video so soon after the last one, but Bill Maher really sucks a lot, so this was the perfect opportunity to make fun of him too. You'll be just as shocked as I was that Bill stays neck and neck with Terry in terms of sheer stupidity the entire show.

 
I'm not surprised. Maher has always been a self-absorbed condescending cunt.
 
Terrence Howard isn't stupid, he is mentally unwell.
 
he must have really lost his mind after losing the War Machine role
 
Ardaric said:
I've always felt Bill Maher looks like he was deisgned by Jim Henson. Like he's out of The Dark Crystal or something.


images
 
Terrence Howard is such an enigma - I've never seen such a blatantly stupid charlatan given this level of platform.

Joe Rogan platforming him and then talking about what a misunderstood genius was the last straw for Rogan for me - Rogan's podcast used to be great, then it was okay and listenable to, and then it got real bad when he jumped the shark with this Terry bullshit. None of the shit Terry says makes any sense. it's all just horseshit and big-sounding words strung together.

Maher bag-licking trump and then inviting this snakeoil salesman on to talk is pretty ridiculous. Maher has always been a dork, but this is a new level of horseshit.

Fuck both of these guys. I don't need to watch this takedown movies to know these are a couple frauds.
 
