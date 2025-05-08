Terrence Howard is such an enigma - I've never seen such a blatantly stupid charlatan given this level of platform.



Joe Rogan platforming him and then talking about what a misunderstood genius was the last straw for Rogan for me - Rogan's podcast used to be great, then it was okay and listenable to, and then it got real bad when he jumped the shark with this Terry bullshit. None of the shit Terry says makes any sense. it's all just horseshit and big-sounding words strung together.



Maher bag-licking trump and then inviting this snakeoil salesman on to talk is pretty ridiculous. Maher has always been a dork, but this is a new level of horseshit.



Fuck both of these guys. I don't need to watch this takedown movies to know these are a couple frauds.