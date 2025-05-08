tonil
Silver Card
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2015
- Messages
- 12,780
- Reaction score
- 7,308
what do you think , is this accurate what prof. Dave is trying to explain ?
Terrence Howard is all over the place recently! After humiliating himself on the PBD podcast, he decided to jump on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast and continue the insanity. Normally I would avoid doing another Terry video so soon after the last one, but Bill Maher really sucks a lot, so this was the perfect opportunity to make fun of him too. You'll be just as shocked as I was that Bill stays neck and neck with Terry in terms of sheer stupidity the entire show.
Terrence Howard is all over the place recently! After humiliating himself on the PBD podcast, he decided to jump on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast and continue the insanity. Normally I would avoid doing another Terry video so soon after the last one, but Bill Maher really sucks a lot, so this was the perfect opportunity to make fun of him too. You'll be just as shocked as I was that Bill stays neck and neck with Terry in terms of sheer stupidity the entire show.