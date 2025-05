I could see this going either way, honestly. Both are supremely inconsistent and sort of busts who never reached the levels people hoped for them... but they're also both super violent.



Slava's initial TDD is awful, but he scrambles like a madman and shows a lot of toughness and composure on bottom. He is definitely the guy with better cardio and striking fundamentals here. I think his chin is starting to go, however.



McKinney will have an edge in grappling and early raw power and explosiveness/speed. But if he doesn't use that to KO or sub Slava in the first half of the fight, he is likely going to wilt and get finished like he almost always does.



Slight lean toward Borschev, but I'm not confident.