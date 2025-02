TempleoftheDog said: What.. They painted the room 10 minutes before they got there?



You can usually do a second coat within 3-4 hours. Interior paint dries very quickly.



The most ridiculous thing I’ve heard in a long time. Click to expand...

I used to paint for a living. If it was paint specially for brick or even some kind of oil based enamel that could fuck you right up if you're in a poorly ventilated room for hours. Not sure what kind of paint is typically used in Saudi Arabia, might be different from the waterborn latex stuff we use in the states that's relatively low in VOCs.