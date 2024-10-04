Media Terrance Crawford does U-turn in fighting McGregor, red panty night is too red and too panty. (HUGE FIGURES RELEASED BY MCGREGOR)

Terrance Crawford recently gave a hard no to McGregor, indicating that no amount of money is worth getting beat up in MMA by the Irishman.
However....

After McGregor went public with the potential payout that they could make... Crawford appears to reconsider given how much money is at stake for fighting a star like McGregor.

Crawford in U-turn over McGregor clash after UFC star reveals huge fight purse

TERENCE CRAWFORD has admitted he is tempted by Conor McGregor’s two-fight deal – after seeing the money that is on offer. McGregor revealed a package was on the table for a never-before…
I doubt they'd make anything near that, is Crawford even a draw? Is McGregor still? I don't know boxing so I had to look him up and his highest ppv is 700k with $59 million in revenue so where the fuck does this $100 mill a fight come from?
 
I honestly would give Crawford the edge in an mma fight against the shell Conor is now.
 
LOL @ McChicken even fighting. I'm a Chandler fan. Fuck fucking Conor and his fucking pansy-ass fucking bullshit.

There. I feel better.
 
I read this as Terrance McKinney and was very confused at first lol.
 
jsbx45 said:
LOL @ McChicken even fighting. I'm a Chandler fan. Fuck fucking Conor and his fucking pansy-ass fucking bullshit.

There. I feel better.
He did your boy dirty, I hope the UFC at least compensated Chandler for all the time he waited
 
he's just using this to stay in the media since he noticed it got some traction
 
Crawford would literally beat McGregor with one arm tied behind his back in Boxing.
 
jsbx45 said:
LOL @ McChicken even fighting. I'm a Chandler fan. Fuck fucking Conor and his fucking pansy-ass fucking bullshit.

There. I feel better.
He doesn't actually fight.
He does stuff to drum up attention. It works.
 
BigTruck said:
I doubt they'd make anything near that, is Crawford even a draw? Is McGregor still? I don't know boxing so I had to look him up and his highest ppv is 700k with $59 million in revenue so where the fuck does this $100 mill a fight come from?
Hopefully Conor puts the money up himself so when it flops, he loses millions
 
