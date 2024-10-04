koa pomaikai
Terrance Crawford recently gave a hard no to McGregor, indicating that no amount of money is worth getting beat up in MMA by the Irishman.
However....
After McGregor went public with the potential payout that they could make... Crawford appears to reconsider given how much money is at stake for fighting a star like McGregor.
Crawford in U-turn over McGregor clash after UFC star reveals huge fight purse
TERENCE CRAWFORD has admitted he is tempted by Conor McGregor’s two-fight deal – after seeing the money that is on offer. McGregor revealed a package was on the table for a never-before…
