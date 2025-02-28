Zazen said: This sounds like one of those games people get excited about and then when it releases people just spend their money on live service stuff or big AAA titles instead. I hope I’m wrong and the Terminator IP is big enough to have a success but so many times I’ve heard people on the internet say support this game and weeks later we find out sales didn’t meet the target. Anyway I’m day one for sure. As I get older I find myself enjoying these smaller games more. You start it up and get straight into things. Not a billion menus or cutscenes Click to expand...

I'm just glad it's for T2 and not one of the shitty "sequels" post-T2, or a dumb spinoff (i.e. Terminator Resistance). They definitely have the right idea and I have yet to see any red flags. I'm 99.99% going to buy it. The only way I wouldn't is if the reviews come out saying it takes an hour to beat, and/or that it's shit. If it's super short I'll probably wait until it's 50% off or buy it second hand for even cheaper. If it's shit I probably won't buy it at all. But it looks outstanding from the trailers.Speaking of the IP, it's basically dead. Shit after shit after shit after shit. No wonder they went back to T2. By going back to themovies, it's guaranteed to pique interest. I just wish they started with T1 and gave us BOTH T1 and T2.It'd be a dream come true if they made a AAA T2 game. I don't mean a spin off, I mean to make a game of the actual movie, like this one has done. That would be so freaking amazing.