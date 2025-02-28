Indie TERMINATOR 2D: No Fate - PS5, PS4, Switch, XBOX, PC (5 Sep)

Adamant

Adamant

PEDs should be legal in all sports
@Steel
Joined
Nov 8, 2009
Messages
31,250
Reaction score
13,902


Experience the events of ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ brought to life through glorious pixel artwork and action-packed arcade gameplay! Play as Sarah Connor and the T-800 through a variety of thrilling missions as they take on the T-1000 and try to put a stop to Skynet’s plans before the human race is annihilated. Lead the Resistance as John Connor in the future, fighting on the front lines as mankind’s only hope in the War Against the Machines. In this unique story blending iconic scenes from ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ with original scenarios and multiple endings, humanity’s fate is yours to decide.

Relive the film’s greatest action sequences and forge new paths as Sarah, John and the T-800 in a narrative featuring a mix of classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day scenes and untold Terminator stories.

 
Last edited:
I'm genuinely interested, but I'm curious about the price & replayability.

If its $40 I'm waiting for a sale.
If its $30.... maybe.

Streets of Rage 4 is one of the most replayable games of the last half-decade.
 
Looks perfect for handhelds. I'll be keeping an eye on this one!
 
The Publisher has physical copies available for pre order in different options

Terminator 2D: NO FATE

Reef.Direct - Reef Entertainment's Online Store where you can buy Reef's Games Directly from the Publisher.
reef.direct reef.direct
 
I saw this last night. I thought it looked pretty cool, I’ll most definitely check it out.
 
I haven't really been a fan of these types of games so far but this one looks absolutely amazing. I will almost certainly buy it. I just hope it takes more than 1.5 hours to beat.

I wish someone would make a photorealistic AAA Unreal Engine 5 Terminator 2 game. Speaking of which, I wish that was the next trend in gaming. Go back and look at all the classic movies and make AAA Unreal Engine 5 games of them.
 
Is this the type of game where playing it on PS4 vs PS5 won't really matter, because of the oldschool graphics and gameplay? I still haven't upgraded from my PS4 so that's what I'll probably get this on. I don't see myself buying a PS5 until GTA 6 gets here. And even then, maybe I'll just wait for the PS6. It can't be more than 3.5 years away.
 
There's been alot of shittily done or at best, dissapointing reboots of 80s/90s arcade style games.

This looks like alot of love and care went into it, and i am FUCKIN HERE FOR IT REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
 
Adamant said:
Is this the type of game where playing it on PS4 vs PS5 won't really matter, because of the oldschool graphics and gameplay?
Click to expand...
Probably. I can't imagine it's too demanding. Looks like a PS2 could run it.

Anyways, looks good. I like how they're really trying to follow the movie. That said, I also fear that following the plot of the movie is gonna make for a very short experience.
 
HereticBD said:
Probably. I can't imagine it's too demanding. Looks like a PS2 could run it.

Anyways, looks good. I like how they're really trying to follow the movie. That said, I also fear that following the plot of the movie is gonna make for a very short experience.
Click to expand...
Well we did get some glimpses at some future war stuff that wasn't in the movie (at least it seemed like the game expanded on the little bit we did see). Maybe they'll expand some of the movie "present day" scenes as well. I really hope they did it like a novel would do and added some extra scenes. Because that's why I'm generally not a fan of these types of games. They're like the shitty mobile games you can beat 1-2 hours.

Probably won't happen but that would be great if they could milk 10 hours out of this.
 
Steam page is up



Experience the events of ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ brought to life through glorious pixel artwork and action-packed arcade gameplay! Play as Sarah Connor and the T-800 through a variety of thrilling missions as they take on the T-1000 and try to put a stop to Skynet’s plans before the human race is annihilated. Lead the Resistance as John Connor in the future, fighting on the front lines as mankind’s only hope in the War Against the Machines. In this unique story blending iconic scenes from ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ with original scenarios and multiple endings, humanity’s fate is yours to decide.

Relive the film’s greatest action sequences and forge new paths as Sarah, John and the T-800 in a narrative featuring a mix of classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day scenes and untold Terminator stories.
 
This sounds like one of those games people get excited about and then when it releases people just spend their money on live service stuff or big AAA titles instead. I hope I’m wrong and the Terminator IP is big enough to have a success but so many times I’ve heard people on the internet say support this game and weeks later we find out sales didn’t meet the target. Anyway I’m day one for sure. As I get older I find myself enjoying these smaller games more. You start it up and get straight into things. Not a billion menus or cutscenes
 
Zazen said:
This sounds like one of those games people get excited about and then when it releases people just spend their money on live service stuff or big AAA titles instead. I hope I’m wrong and the Terminator IP is big enough to have a success but so many times I’ve heard people on the internet say support this game and weeks later we find out sales didn’t meet the target. Anyway I’m day one for sure. As I get older I find myself enjoying these smaller games more. You start it up and get straight into things. Not a billion menus or cutscenes
Click to expand...
I'm just glad it's for T2 and not one of the shitty "sequels" post-T2, or a dumb spinoff (i.e. Terminator Resistance). They definitely have the right idea and I have yet to see any red flags. I'm 99.99% going to buy it. The only way I wouldn't is if the reviews come out saying it takes an hour to beat, and/or that it's shit. If it's super short I'll probably wait until it's 50% off or buy it second hand for even cheaper. If it's shit I probably won't buy it at all. But it looks outstanding from the trailers.

Speaking of the IP, it's basically dead. Shit after shit after shit after shit. No wonder they went back to T2. By going back to the real movies, it's guaranteed to pique interest. I just wish they started with T1 and gave us BOTH T1 and T2.

It'd be a dream come true if they made a AAA T2 game. I don't mean a spin off, I mean to make a game of the actual movie, like this one has done. That would be so freaking amazing.
 
Adamant said:
I'm just glad it's for T2 and not one of the shitty "sequels" post-T2, or a dumb spinoff (i.e. Terminator Resistance). They definitely have the right idea and I have yet to see any red flags. I'm 99.99% going to buy it. The only way I wouldn't is if the reviews come out saying it takes an hour to beat, and/or that it's shit. If it's super short I'll probably wait until it's 50% off or buy it second hand for even cheaper. If it's shit I probably won't buy it at all. But it looks outstanding from the trailers.

Speaking of the IP, it's basically dead. Shit after shit after shit after shit. No wonder they went back to T2. By going back to the real movies, it's guaranteed to pique interest. I just wish they started with T1 and gave us BOTH T1 and T2.

It'd be a dream come true if they made a AAA T2 game. I don't mean a spin off, I mean to make a game of the actual movie, like this one has done. That would be so freaking amazing.
Click to expand...
Have you heard of or played Resistance from 2019? It was lukewarm with critics, iirc, but fans had a love affair with it because of the ode to the first two films it was. Check it out, bud. It was developed by Teyon who also developed 2023's Rogue City, a love letter to RoboCop 1 and something a number of us here played and had a blast with.
 
Adamant said:
Well we did get some glimpses at some future war stuff that wasn't in the movie (at least it seemed like the game expanded on the little bit we did see). Maybe they'll expand some of the movie "present day" scenes as well. I really hope they did it like a novel would do and added some extra scenes. Because that's why I'm generally not a fan of these types of games. They're like the shitty mobile games you can beat 1-2 hours.

Probably won't happen but that would be great if they could milk 10 hours out of this.
Click to expand...

That’s my biggest concern to be honest, that similar to Streets of Rage 4 or TMNT Shredder’s Revenge that actually playing through the entire campaign will only take like 2 hours.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,323
Messages
57,523,659
Members
175,736
Latest member
MairaJordo

Share this page

Back
Top