Tenshin Nasukawa vs Moloney Feb 24

Sorry, but this belongs in Worldwide since Nasukawa fought MMA in Rizin before transitioning to boxing. It's actually pretty crazy in retrospect that he fought Yamato Fujita when he was 19 years old
Nasukawa is now 5-0 as a pro boxer, and is set to take on highly ranked Jason Moloney in Japan on Feb 24. With a win, he will be one of the top ranked boxers in the world.
