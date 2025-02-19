  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Tenshin Nasukawa vs Moloney Feb 24

Sorry, but this belongs in Worldwide since Nasukawa fought MMA in Rizin before transitioning to boxing. It's actually pretty crazy in retrospect that he fought Yamato Fujita when he was 19 years old

Nasukawa is now 5-0 as a pro boxer, and is set to take on highly ranked Jason Moloney in Japan on Feb 24. With a win, he will be one of the top ranked boxers in the world.
 
He's the Maloney Bro with the lesser accolades, but he's proven and has challenged for a major world title. We are about to find out about Tenshin's hands. Wishing him success!
 
Tenshin always was a prodigy. He sparred Jorge Linares to prepare for Floyd Mayweather, and only was destroyed because of weight disadvantage.

Before fighting Floyd, Jorge Linares, a veteran boxing world champion told the media that he wanted Tenshin to be his main sparring partener if a potential rematch against Lomachenko could be.

That was years ago when Tenshin was 0-0 as a pro. Even more, Tenshin was seen sparring 18-2 24-5 32-5 lifelong boxers and was doing fifty fifty with them after only a two years in boxing.

Being a left handed southpaw help of course. Clearly, worldclass in the making. Here is some public sparring footage, looking sharp as usual :

 
