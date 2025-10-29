Islam Imamate
@plutonium
A Middle Tennessee sheriff is defending the arrest of a man who posted an online meme quoting President Donald Trump.
Larry Bushart, 61, of Lexington, Tenn., faces felony charges for threatening a mass shooting at Perry County High School – even though Sheriff Nick Weems admits the meme does not actually contain any threatening words that led investigators to think it was a real threat.
Now, free-speech advocates are sounding the alarm about what they consider to be law enforcement overreach.
As word has spread about Bushart’s arrest, Weems said, “There’s been some very, very bad phone calls that my employees has had to endure."
The arresting officer informed Bushart that the warrant accused him of “threatening mass violence at a school.”
“At a school?” Bushart asked. “I play on Facebook. I threatened no one.”
The meme that landed Bushart in jail – part of a discussion about Charlie Kirk's murder – included the quote from President Donald Trump that “we have to get over it” and noted that Trump made that remark “on the Perry High School mass shooting one day after.”
https://www.newschannel5.com/news/n...-for-posting-trump-meme-about-school-shootingTwo people were killed and six injured during the shooting in Perry, Iowa, back in January.
The meme includes the caption, "This seems relevant today."
Looks like jackboots across the country have become emboldened by Trump's crackdown on free speech. Still, this case seems quite egregious on the surface. Hope the victim here can sue the sheriff's office into Bolivian when this is all over with but the damage being done in the meantime will be hard to repair.