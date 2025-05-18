International Ten dead in ‘brutal’ attacks by Isis-linked militants on Mozambique wildlife reserve

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@red
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
9,995
Reaction score
12,623
Patrick Greenfield

Thousands have been displaced and conservation work halted as series of killings jeopardises decades of work in Niassa, one of Africa’s biggest protected areas

1844.jpg

Niassa reserve, Mozambique. At 4.2m hectares (10m acres), Niassa is home to lions, African wild dogs, and recovering populations of elephants and buffalo.
Photograph: WCS Moçambique

One of Africa’s largest protected areas has been shaken by a series of attacks by Islamic State-linked extremists, which have left at least 10 people dead.

Conservationists in Niassa reserve, Mozambique, say decades of work to rebuild populations of lions, elephants and other keystone species are being jeopardised, as conservation operations grind to a halt.


On 29 April, militants attacked buildings in Niassa, killing two anti-poaching scouts. Two more scouts are missing and another seriously injured. The attack, which was later claimed by Islamic State-Mozambique, came 10 days after another raid on a nearby safari camp in which two people were beheaded and six soldiers were killed.

A village of 2,000 people has been displaced by the violence and all conservation work has been suspended in Niassa reserve, according to local groups. On Monday, wildlife and community organisations warned that the violence is risking more than 20 years of conservation work in the area.

“The worst thing about these kind of attacks, which is kind of the point, is the fear factor. The attacks are brutal: the two carpenters that were killed at the safari camp were beheaded. There is enormous fear from communities from the brutality of the attack,” said Colleen Begg, managing director of Niassa Carnivore Project, whose headquarters were attacked in the 29 April raid.
Leonardo_Kino_XL_a_group_of_lego_jihadist_soldiers_attacking_1.jpg

Begg said that the suspension of tourism activities could affect the area for several years.

“Niassa reserve is special because of its size. It is the size of Switzerland. There are very few places like this in Africa with no fences, with large populations of lions, elephants and animals that require a lot of range. It’s one of these beautiful wilderness areas. We’ve been trying to figure out how to make it a world heritage site and all of that is now at risk because of insecurity,” she said.

At 4.2m hectares (10m acres), Niassa is regarded as one of Africa’s most important wildlife refuges. It is home to as many as 1,000 lions, 350 critically endangered African wild dogs, and recovering populations of elephants, buffalo and other keystone species.

Islamic State Mozambique, known locally as al-Shabaab although not linked to the group in Somalia, emerged in 2017 and has displaced more than 1 million people in northern Mozambique as its activities have expanded. While there was a crackdown on the group after an attack on the city of Palma that resulted in the suspension of a major gas project by TotalEnergies, the militants remain active in the country’s northernmost province.
images

Nine conservation and safari camps have been abandoned since the attacks, with one destroyed by the Islamist group. Begg said that urgent support was needed to restore peace in the region and prevent further loss of life. The Mozambican army is in pursuit of the IS-linked group.

“Obviously, the first task is to solve the problems with the insurgents and get them out of Niassa. If we cannot create peace, people can’t walk to collect honey, they can’t go to their fields, they can’t harvest. It’s impossible for conservationists. No tourists will come. It is devastating,” Begg said.

Find more age of extinction coverage here, and follow the biodiversity reporters Phoebe Weston and Patrick Greenfield in the Guardian app for more nature coverage

https://www.theguardian.com/environ...que-niassa-militant-islamist-isis-attacks-aoe
 
Sounds like they need a air strike to flatten them wherever they live. Now that's some US that would most likely be in our best interest. They must have some way to pay for one or two old bombers and a mess of 1000 pounders.
 
Why can't religious fanatics just mind their own fucking business? Go be in your own little walled off community and do whatever you want to each other in those walls. Leave the rest of the world out of your BS.
 
Terrible. I blame Lawrence of Arabia.

Also, that word always reminded me of this:



Why rock lickers gotta ruin everything?
 
Religion of extreme hate if you're not one of them... I do think the Koran tells them they are supposed to murder infidels... or did I read that wrong?
 
Was very interesting when I visited both Malawi and Mozambique. Everyone in Malawi was friendly and I didn’t once have concern for my life. The moment I crossed into Mozambique, the vibe completely changed, people seemed on edge, people seemed with AR-15s (I assume, not a big gun person despite having one). Big different between neighboring countries with one having had a fairly recent civil war vs one that hadn’t.

Even within Malawi the 3 main tribes were pretty racist (for lack of better word) towards each other. I assume Mozambique is even worse, especially with radical islam thrown in

Wish them the best.
 
GrantB13 said:
Why can't religious fanatics just mind their own fucking business? Go be in your own little walled off community and do whatever you want to each other in those walls. Leave the rest of the world out of your BS.
Click to expand...
These are not Jehovah's Witnesses.

Command for fighting against the people so long as they do not profess that there is no god but Allah and Muhammad is His Messenger.
Click to expand...
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion Trump crypto venture partners with platform linked to Middle East militants
Replies
5
Views
328
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
LeonardoBjj
Nature & Animals Poachers have killed over 100 rhinos in South Africa this year. Most were in national parks
2 3
Replies
44
Views
832
Osculater
Osculater
LeonardoBjj
International US to withdraw 600 troops from Syria, leaving fewer than 1,000 to help counter IS militants
Replies
9
Views
223
cincymma79
C

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,996
Messages
57,315,995
Members
175,636
Latest member
whocares1993

Share this page

Back
Top