Temple of Doom is the only Indiana Jones film where Indy's actions actually matter

Temple of Doom: Indy ends up in India and goes on a mission to recover a village's sacred stone. He accomplishes this, as well as rescuing all the enslaved children and destroying the local Thuggee cult. This is the one and only instance of Indy saving the day.

In Raiders of the Lost Ark, the storyline is resolved by a magical device killing the evil Nazis.

In The Last Crusade, the storyline is resolved by a magical device killing the evil Nazis.

In The Crystal Skull, the storyline is resolved by a magical device killing the evil Russians.

In Dial of Destiny, the storyline is resolved by Nazis getting their plane shot down after traveling back in time to the wrong era via a magical device.

Indy didn't actually accomplish anything in these movies.
 
Indy's actions get the magical device. He finds the ark. He figures out how to get to the Grail.
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
I rewatched Cystal Skull a couple of weeks ago and compared to movies from the last couple of years, it was great.
Yeah given what has followed in various franchises in the years since...Crystal Skull might end up with a Star Wars prequels kind of reappraisal as not that bad or at least...could have been worse.
 
BisexualMMA said:
Yeah given what has followed in various franchises in the years since...Crystal Skull might end up with a Star Wars prequels kind of reappraisal as not that bad or at least...could have been worse.
With the cultural war crowd perhaps but honestly I think its a pretty terrible film thats gotten worse with age, first 45 mins isnt bad but it absolutely goes off a cliff in the second half into dumb CGI Mummy sequel(but minus any lingering charm those films had) overload.

The recent film whilst not up to the originals I think is clearly better and really I'd argue it follows a lot of the tone of the better opening seconds of Crystal Skull across the whole thing.
 
Temple was the only movie I enjoyed and watched in it's entirety. Made the right choice.
 
