Temple of Doom is the only Indiana Jones film where Indy's actions actually matter

Temple of Doom: Indy ends up in India and goes on a mission to recover a village's sacred stone. He accomplishes this, as well as rescuing all the enslaved children and destroying the local Thuggee cult. This is the one and only instance of Indy saving the day.
In Raiders of the Lost Ark, the storyline is resolved by a magical device killing the evil Nazis.
In The Last Crusade, the storyline is resolved by a magical device killing the evil Nazis.
In The Crystal Skull, the storyline is resolved by a magical device killing the evil Russians.
In Dial of Destiny, the storyline is resolved by Nazis getting their plane shot down after traveling back in time to the wrong era via a magical device.
Indy didn't actually accomplish anything in these movies.
