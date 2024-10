Temirov is very gifted, I told you fucking goofs about him about 18 months ago, smashing a guy like CJ Vargas shouldn't sway you alone though. I even said he'd probably he the first guy to knock Vargas out.



Central Asia is TEEMING with talent in the smaller weight classes, Temirov isn't even at the top of the list at Flyweight, he was just one of the clearly good ones. Thankfully the UFC doesn't really sign these guys too much so you'll get a lot more Western chumps.