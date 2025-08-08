Fedorgasm
Let's say aliens land and recruit you to go on a mission to save the universe. Nobody can know about it and you'll be gone for 6 months. You must leave immediately.
To keep anyone from getting suspicious, this shape-shifting alien will take your place on earth. He'll look exactly like you. But they're escorting you to the ship right now so you only have about 20 seconds to tell this shape-shifter how to act like you.
Go!
