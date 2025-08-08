  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Tell me how to be you in just a few sentences

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
32,249
Reaction score
46,769
Let's say aliens land and recruit you to go on a mission to save the universe. Nobody can know about it and you'll be gone for 6 months. You must leave immediately.

To keep anyone from getting suspicious, this shape-shifting alien will take your place on earth. He'll look exactly like you. But they're escorting you to the ship right now so you only have about 20 seconds to tell this shape-shifter how to act like you.

Go!
 
Just another one of the 6 billion a**holes living on this planet.
 
