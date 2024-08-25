Sixpounder said: So by your logic Elon, Zuck and to add to that Google CEO should be in jail.

Also the warrant was finalized few minutes before his landing, talk about fair process.

Not even close. X, Facebook, and Google actively report child exploitation to NCMEC and honor legal processes served to them in order for investigators and prosecutors to obtain user information/files that would assist with the prosecution of those who upload and share such material.Telegram are on record as saying that they will only cooperate with law enforcement or foreign/local governments if the related IP address is a known terrorist threat. If someone actively reported the sharing of CP or other harmful material and the owner of said company has a policy to tell them to pound sand, they are then complicit in the distribution of some of the sickest garbage on the internet.