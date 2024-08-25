News Telegram Founder is a Moron

DougieJones

DougieJones

You're The Man Now Dog Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 14, 2018
Messages
4,995
Reaction score
6,242
Has an active arrest warrant in France




Fucking lands and disembarks private jet in France



wat a moran


Telegram founder Pavel Durov arrested at Paris airport: report

Pavel Durov, the co-founder and CEO of the messaging app Telegram, was arrested at an airport in Paris Saturday after getting off his private jet, according to French media reports.

The billionaire Russian exile was arrested at around 8p.m. at Le Bourget airport by french cops after flying in from Azerbaijan, French outlet TF1 Info reported.

French authorities had issued a search warrant as part of a preliminary investigation into Durov and his encrypted messaging app, which has some 900 million users worldwide.

Law enforcement believe that Telegram’s lack of moderation and the tools it offers, such as cryptocurrencies, make it complicit in global drug trafficking, pedophilia and fraud. But the search warrant was only valid if Durov stepped foot on French soil.


“He made a blunder this evening. We don’t know why… Was this flight just a stopover? In any case, he’s in custody,” a source close to the investigation told TF1.

“Pavel Durov will end up in pretrial detention, that’s for sure ,” an investigator familiar with the case told TF1.

“On his platform, he allowed an incalculable number of offenses and crimes to be committed, for which he did nothing to moderate or cooperate, ” the source added.
 
Pliny Pete said:
Telephone, telegram, tell a wrestler
Click to expand...
giphy.webp
 
Glad he got caught. Telegram is a haven for pedos to distribute CP. The company has been made aware of this numerous times. They pretty much refuse to cooperate with law enforcement and investigators under the policy of “uncensored free speech”.

They intentionally base their servers in different countries around the world so that they can refuse to acknowledge legal process served to them by investigators.
 
rocketskates said:
Glad he got caught. Telegram is a haven for pedos to distribute CP. The company has been made aware of this numerous times. They pretty much refuse to cooperate with law enforcement and investigators under the policy of “uncensored free speech”.

They intentionally base their servers in different countries around the world so that they can refuse to acknowledge legal process served to them by investigators.
Click to expand...
So by your logic Elon, Zuck and to add to that Google CEO should be in jail.
Also the warrant was finalized few minutes before his landing, talk about fair process.
 
Sixpounder said:
So by your logic Elon, Zuck and to add to that Google CEO should be in jail.
Also the warrant was finalized few minutes before his landing, talk about fair process.
Click to expand...

Not even close. X, Facebook, and Google actively report child exploitation to NCMEC and honor legal processes served to them in order for investigators and prosecutors to obtain user information/files that would assist with the prosecution of those who upload and share such material.

Telegram are on record as saying that they will only cooperate with law enforcement or foreign/local governments if the related IP address is a known terrorist threat. If someone actively reported the sharing of CP or other harmful material and the owner of said company has a policy to tell them to pound sand, they are then complicit in the distribution of some of the sickest garbage on the internet.
 
rocketskates said:
Not even close. X, Facebook, and Google actively report child exploitation to NCMEC and honor legal processes served to them in order for investigators and prosecutors to obtain user information/files that would assist with the prosecution of those who upload and share such material.

Telegram are on record as saying that they will only cooperate with law enforcement or foreign/local governments if the related IP address is a known terrorist threat. If someone actively reported the sharing of CP or other harmful material and the owner of said company has a policy to tell them to pound sand, they are then complicit in the distribution of some of the sickest garbage on the internet.
Click to expand...

Ncmec is a American agency so it makes sense google and fb etc report to them. Telegram isn't American. Would they be obligated to report to American authorities? Is there a international agency they could report to instead?
 
Po said:
Ncmec is a American agency so it makes sense google and fb etc report to them. Telegram isn't American. Would they be obligated to report to American authorities? Is there a international agency they could report to instead?
Click to expand...

Many foreign entities (Kik, TikTok, etc) will cooperate with American authorities and also report to NCMEC if the IP address used to upload the material originates in the states. Telegram has been the exception for some time.

As for a global reporting, it would be Interpol. Interpol would then work with American federal authorities or even local crimes against children task forces to apprehend the offender. But Telegram doesn’t even cooperate with them.

There’s a very good podcast called Hunting Warhead in which this form of judicial cooperation was done to catch some disgusting subhumans operating on the dark web.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
International 19 Dead in Series of Attacks on Churches and Synagogues in Dagestan, Khabib-Linked Fighter Among the Attackers Killed; Russia Pretending it's NATO
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
ocfightfan
ocfightfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,020
Messages
56,093,041
Members
175,069
Latest member
Fred_Tam

Share this page

Back
Top