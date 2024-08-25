DougieJones
Has an active arrest warrant in France
Fucking lands and disembarks private jet in France
wat a moran
Telegram founder Pavel Durov arrested at Paris airport: report
Pavel Durov, the co-founder and CEO of the messaging app Telegram, was arrested at an airport in Paris Saturday after getting off his private jet, according to French media reports.
The billionaire Russian exile was arrested at around 8p.m. at Le Bourget airport by french cops after flying in from Azerbaijan, French outlet TF1 Info reported.
French authorities had issued a search warrant as part of a preliminary investigation into Durov and his encrypted messaging app, which has some 900 million users worldwide.
Law enforcement believe that Telegram’s lack of moderation and the tools it offers, such as cryptocurrencies, make it complicit in global drug trafficking, pedophilia and fraud. But the search warrant was only valid if Durov stepped foot on French soil.
“He made a blunder this evening. We don’t know why… Was this flight just a stopover? In any case, he’s in custody,” a source close to the investigation told TF1.
“Pavel Durov will end up in pretrial detention, that’s for sure ,” an investigator familiar with the case told TF1.
“On his platform, he allowed an incalculable number of offenses and crimes to be committed, for which he did nothing to moderate or cooperate, ” the source added.
