Multiplatform Tekken 8

Is any body getting this?
I have played the demo and will defintely be getting this game, the MINUTE this is available on Steam. I got to the highest level on Tekken 7 so really looking forward to this one.
 
I am fighting the day after the release, so I won't really be able to sink my teeth into it until Sunday. I am definitely picking it up and I am looking forward to the countless hours I will be spending grinding. Maybe I'll finally 'git gud' and make it out of red ranks this time...
 
I pre-ordered it through a cd key (gamebillit, haven't gotten my key for the preload just yet.)

I'm surprised my main, Zafina, came in.

I actually was going to pass on it if she didnt.
 
Not getting it on launch but it’s infuriating that these fucks on YouTube insist on ruining everyone’s experience by spoiling the story. I even deleted my history. Definitely going to stay offline completely when some other games come out this year.
 
Just threw $99 at Steam. Brutal. I want a physical copy too even tho I'm PC, so I'll probably buy a Japanese PS5 version and leave it sealed like what I did with Tekken 7. I've got a physical copy of every Tekken game plus a bunch of strategy guides and shit.

I need to get going on finishing an arcade stick project I started a long time ago, with a Korean full collar lever. Have all the components just need to do some cutting and assembling and install a Brook. It's a Hori Rap-N modified to look like the old PS1 Namco stick. Will be prime for T8.
 
Yep already preordered it along with like a dragon infinite wealth. After mortal Kombat being my first favorite fighting game Tekken is definitely my second
 
I haven't played Tekken in a long time. I tried some of the newer ones and I didn't like it. I can't remember which one I tried in an Arcade but it was a long time ago. I knew I was out of my element when someone pulled up on me with their own controller.
 
i am getting the ultimate edition for £66, froma resller. otherwise it would cost £90
 
All the best at your Saturday showing. Sherfam pulling for you.
 
Looks like it goes live in 45 minutes. I know what I'll be doing after work today...
 
I'm just going off a google search so hopefully that's right. I don't want to have to wait until 11pm tonight! Already have it downloaded ready to go...
 
good thing you reminded me about preloading, doing it now. gonna tak a good 3 hours!
 
Ya I was lied to, it's still locked.

Here are the actual times:

tekken8-global-release-timing-thumbnail-2.jpg
 
Aight, well I guess pre-downloading this shit was pointless. Over here at 34% for an 86.9 GB file, WTF?
 
Disaster of a launch. The game crashes all the time online. And you cannot indefinite rematch even in quick matches.

Absolutely ridiculous.
 
This Polaris shit keeps setting off my antivirus which crashes the game forcing me to restart my computer. Even when I put it as an exception it still wants to quarantine it. Managed to play a bit of Steve in practice, who's fucking awesome, but got frustrated by this. Hopefully they fix this FAST.
 
