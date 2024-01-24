i am getting the ultimate edition for £66, froma resller. otherwise it would cost £90Just threw $99 at Steam. Brutal. I want a physical copy too even tho I'm PC, so I'll probably buy a Japanese PS5 version and leave it sealed like what I did with Tekken 7. I've got a physical copy of every Tekken game plus a bunch of strategy guides and shit.
I need to get going on finishing an arcade stick project I started a long time ago, with a Korean full collar lever. Have all the components just need to do some cutting and assembling and install a Brook. It's a Hori Rap-N modified to look like the old PS1 Namco stick. Will be prime for T8.
All the best at your Saturday showing. Sherfam pulling for you.I am fighting the day after the release, so I won't really be able to sink my teeth into it until Sunday. I am definitely picking it up and I am looking forward to the countless hours I will be spending grinding. Maybe I'll finally 'git gud' and make it out of red ranks this time...
Thanks man!!All the best at your Saturday showing. Sherfam pulling for you.
I am in the UK, it dont realease until 11pm. I'll be waiting though lolLooks like it goes live in 45 minutes. I know what I'll be doing after work today...
I'm just going off a google search so hopefully that's right. I don't want to have to wait until 11pm tonight! Already have it downloaded ready to go...I am in the UK, it dont realease until 11pm. I'll be waiting though lol
good thing you reminded me about preloading, doing it now. gonna tak a good 3 hours!I'm just going off a google search so hopefully that's right. I don't want to have to wait until 11pm tonight! Already have it downloaded ready to go...
Ya I was lied to, it's still locked.good thing you reminded me about preloading, doing it now. gonna tak a good 3 hours!
This Polaris shit keeps setting off my antivirus which crashes the game forcing me to restart my computer. Even when I put it as an exception it still wants to quarantine it. Managed to play a bit of Steve in practice, who's fucking awesome, but got frustrated by this. Hopefully they fix this FAST.Disaster of a launch. The game crashes all the time online. And you cannot indefinite rematch even in quick matches.
Absolutely ridiculous.