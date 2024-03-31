Teh Chris - Part 2

As unfortunate as all the poking was and as much as I enjoy seeing Teh Chris get murked on the reg, it was good to see him do decent tonight.



He looked super tentative which is still normal, but his confidence started to rise the longer the fight went. I wish he did more with his hands, but this was a good showing considering everything.



I don't mind seeing him fight again. If I'm in his corner, he needs to adopt a grappling heavy strategy going fwd. Use strikes to set up his TDs, then work on the subs. His chin is gone but his ground game is still lethal. He just needs to use it more.