Teh Chris - Part 2

As unfortunate as all the poking was and as much as I enjoy seeing Teh Chris get murked on the reg, it was good to see him do decent tonight.

He looked super tentative which is still normal, but his confidence started to rise the longer the fight went. I wish he did more with his hands, but this was a good showing considering everything.

I don't mind seeing him fight again. If I'm in his corner, he needs to adopt a grappling heavy strategy going fwd. Use strikes to set up his TDs, then work on the subs. His chin is gone but his ground game is still lethal. He just needs to use it more.
 
His chin was good and held up. He stumbled once barely and fell off balance another time.
 
he looked 'good' for someone who looked like shit for a long time. He also looked like he has been drinking special juices.
 
Yeah this new testing system might be like the early 2010s and little more relaxed on the picograms
 
